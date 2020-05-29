Chevrolet launches Bolt EV Academy video series

Chevrolet today launched Bolt EV Academy, a series of 15 videos to help educate current and future Bolt EV owners on the advantages of living electric and how to get the most out of their electric vehicle. The online series explains several of the Bolt EV’s unique features, driving tips and how-tos. For future Bolt EV drivers, the series will illustrate just how fun, easy and convenient it is to live with an electric vehicle – all explained by the engineers and experts who brought the Bolt EV to life.

The video series includes topics such as:

Home charging basics

Road trip charging

One pedal driving and regen on demand

Driver’s display screens

Personalizing active safety features

Cold weather driving tips

Videos can be found on many of Chevrolet’s channels, including: YouTube, Chevrolet.com, the MyChevy app and the Chevrolet owner center.

SOURCE: Chevrolet