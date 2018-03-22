Chevrolet is J.D. Power’s most awarded brand

Today Chevrolet was named J.D. Power’s most awarded brand of 2017 at the J.D. Power Automotive Summit ahead of the National Association of Auto Dealers Convention. Six different Chevrolet cars, trucks and SUVs won a total of nine awards in J.D. Power’s 2017 Vehicle Dependability, Initial Quality and APEAL Studies.

According to J.D. Power, “These awards highlight the automotive brands that are continually exceeding customer expectations and leading the way in terms of dependability, quality and overall customer satisfaction.”

“Chevrolet is winning with consumers because our designers, engineers and dealers are focused on delivering great products and a great ownership experience,” said Alan Batey, president of GM North America and brand chief of Global Chevrolet. “This recognition from J.D. Power shows Chevrolet’s strength and underscores the momentum we have across the board.”

Chevrolet’s 2017 J.D. Power Vehicle Awards

Vehicle Dependability Study examines issues reported by original owners of 3-year-old vehicles to determine which cars are the most reliable:

1. Chevrolet Sonic

2. Chevrolet Camaro

3. Chevrolet Tahoe

4. Chevrolet Silverado HD

*Based on 2014 models

Initial Quality Study measures problems experienced during the first 90 days of ownership:

5. Chevrolet Silverado

6. Chevrolet Silverado HD

7. Chevrolet Sonic

Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout Study (APEAL) measures owners’ emotional attachment and level of excitement across several attributes:

8. Chevrolet Bolt

9. Chevrolet Tahoe

Chevrolet and its dealers also earned high marks among mass-market brands in two other influential studies, the 2018 J.D. Power Customer Service Index (CSI) Study, which measures customer satisfaction with maintenance or repair work among owners and lessees of 1- to 3-year-old vehicles, and the 2017 Sales Satisfaction Index Study, which measures customers’ new vehicle purchase experiences from product presentation to final delivery. Each survey includes feedback from 28,000 to more than 70,000 customers.

Chevrolet Momentum

Chevrolet’s relentless drive to improve all aspects of the vehicle ownership experience has made the brand GM’s most powerful growth engine.

The brand delivered year-over-year retail market share increases in 2015, 2016 and 2017 — up 1 point overall since 2014.

Led by Chevrolet, GM has delivered four consecutive years of pickup sales leadership of mid and large-size trucks through 2017 thanks to its three-truck strategy.

Last year the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban — which have led their segment for 43 years — accounted for nearly half of large SUVs delivered to retail customers.

Following the launches of the all-new Equinox and Traverse, Chevrolet boasts the freshest and broadest lineup of crossovers and SUVs since 2015.

Chevrolet is the leader in affordable, long-range EVs, with 43,646 Chevrolet Bolt EVs and Volts delivered in 2017.

For more information about the 2017 J.D. Power Awards, visit http://www.jdpower.com

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 115 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

