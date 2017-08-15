Chevrolet introduces the Tahoe Custom

Today Chevrolet announced the new Tahoe Custom special edition for the 2018 model year. Like other Custom models, the Tahoe Custom is intended for buyers who want the uncompromised capability of Chevrolet trucks and SUVs in a great looking package at an outstanding value.

“The Tahoe Custom is a response to strong customer demand for Tahoe, as well as the full-size SUV segment moving upmarket,” said Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Trucks marketing director. “In the past five years, the average transaction price for the segment has climbed fueled by customer appetite for features like heated and cooled seats, adaptive cruise control and a head-up display. This created an unmet need in the marketplace for customers who want the cargo and towing capability of a full-size SUV to go camping, boating or off-roading but don’t necessarily want all of the option content offered on a Tahoe Premier.”

For $44,995, the 2018 Tahoe Custom comes standard with 6,600 pounds of towing capacity (up to 8,600 pounds of towing with max trailering package), a maximum of 112 cubic feet of cargo space and a 355-hp, 5.3L V-8 engine that delivers an expected segment-leading 23 mpg highway based on EPA estimates.

The Tahoe Custom is based on the LS trim and adds 18-inch painted aluminum wheels, all-season tires and a chrome-accented grille. Plus, Tahoe Custom features a third-row seat that has been removed, increasing cargo space behind the second row to a substantial 54 cubic feet for added utility.

Tahoe Custom also features a suite of connectivity technologies including:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility

4G LTE connectivity with Wi-Fi hotspot (includes three-month/3G data trial)

8-inch color touchscreen radio

Standard rear-vision camera

Standard remote start

Standard teen driver mode

Available Enhanced Driver Alert Package that features Forward Collision Alert, Safety Alert

Driver Seat, IntelliBeam headlamps with automatic high-beam control, Lane Keep Assist and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking

Up to five USB ports and five power outlets — including a 110-volt three-prong outlet — to support electronic devices of all kinds (up to 11 charging locations)

Tahoe Custom will be available at Chevy dealers in September 2017.

VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS

Offered in LS, 2WD and 4WD configurations

Standard 5.3L V-8 engine with direct injection and Active Fuel Management provides 355 horsepower and segment-leading fuel economy: EPA estimated 23 mpg highway

Cargo space behind the second row has 54 cubic feet of space

Standard front active aero shutters enhance aerodynamics on the highway

SAFETY FEATURES

Standard front and side-impact air bags for driver and front passenger with front-center air bag and head curtain side-impact air bags for all rows

Standard tire pressure monitor includes tire fill alert

