Chevrolet introduces MyChevrolet app for Apple watch

Chevrolet is giving its owners another option to use their myChevrolet app by making it available on Apple Watch. Chevrolet owners can now remote start and stop their vehicle1, lock and unlock the doors, activate and cancel the horn and lights, locate their vehicle2 and receive walking directions to where it’s parked to it through their myChevrolet app on Apple Watch.

“The use of the myChevrolet app by our owners continues to grow across the entire vehicle lineup, so expanding its availability to Apple Watch was a natural next step and allows us to offer another easy way to manage key vehicle functions remotely,” said Paul Edwards, Chevrolet U.S. vice president of Marketing. “Whether you want to cool down your Malibu on a hot summer day or locate it after attending a crowded baseball game, Chevrolet owners can now make that choice from their iPhone or Apple Watch.”

Today, nearly 1.4 million Chevrolet owners have downloaded and use the myChevrolet app regularly. Silverado, Malibu and Equinox owners are some of the most active myChevrolet users. Malibu owners alone have used the myChevrolet app nearly 8.5 million times through the first half of 2017, a 44 percent increase over the same time last year.

“The myChevrolet app allows customers to seamlessly interact with their vehicle in a variety of ways, like checking vehicle diagnostics, sending navigation requests or locking the doors,” said John McFarland, director of GM Global Digital Experience. “As a result, customers who use the myChevrolet mobile app are some of our most loyal and satisfied Chevrolet owners.”

Remote vehicle commands were first introduced to Chevrolet owners in 2010 via the OnStar RemoteLink app. In 2016, the myChevrolet app combined with the OnStar RemoteLink app to offer customers easier mobile access to roadside assistance, parking reminders, owner’s manual content, vehicle diagnostics, Wi-Fi hotspot3 management and key fob commands such as remote start and door unlock.

The myChevrolet app for Apple Watch is now available in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It is available in English, Spanish and French. All new Chevrolet retail models come with the OnStar Basic Plan4, which also features remote vehicle access and the AtYourService marketplace via the myChevrolet mobile app,5 among other features.

