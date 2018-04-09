Chevrolet introduces bold 2019 Camaro

Chevrolet today introduced a reinvigorated 2019 Camaro lineup with distinctive designs, new available technologies and the first-ever Turbo 1LE.

“Lauded since its introduction for its balance of driving fun, refinement and value, the restyled 2019 Camaro reaches even higher with more of the design, technology and choices that customers want,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. “It’s a performer with few competitors and a pillar of Chevrolet’s energized car lineup.”

Highlights include:

Camaro SS now offered with 10L80 10-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission featuring custom launch control and line lock

Chevrolet Infotainment 3 systems, including available navigation

New available Rear Camera Mirror*

New available Forward Collision Alert*

Performance-driven design

The 2019 Camaro’s updated designs are not only striking but also help to improve performance. For instance, the grille details and hood and fascia vents were designed for optimized air flow, either to cool components or help minimize drag or lift. Camaro designers follow the mantra that all elements must not only be beautiful but also enhance performance.

Design highlights include:

New front-end styling with distinct differences between LS/LT, RS and SS, including the fascia, grille, LED dual-element headlamps and reshaped hood (ZL1 retains its airflow-optimized front-end styling)

SS-specific front fascia with “flowtie” open bowtie grille emblem and aero-enhancing air curtains, specific headlamps with new LED signature and extractor-style hood

RS Appearance Package available on LT adds unique polished black grille with Galvano Chrome lower inserts, new LED headlamps with LED signature light bar, specific rear fascia with rear diffuser and 20-inch wheels

New rear fascias for all models, with specific diffusers on RS and SS when equipped with Dual Mode Exhaust

New LED taillamps with a more sculptured evolution of Chevrolet’s signature dual-element design; red lenses are featured on LS and LT, with RS, SS and ZL1 featuring dark-tinted neutral-density lenses

New 20-inch wheel designs on RS and SS

Turbo 1LE

The new Camaro Turbo 1LE joins the V6 1LE, SS 1LE and ZL1 1LE to round out Camaro’s lineup of 1LE track stars. Leveraging the impressive performance and ideal weight distribution enabled by Camaro’s 2.0L turbocharged engine, the Turbo 1LE comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission and a tailored chassis package derived from the V6 1LE to offer track-capable performance. Highlights include:

FE3 suspension with larger diameter front and rear stabilizer bars, specifically tuned dampers, stiffer rear cradle bushings and cross-axis ball joints in the rear tow links that enhance lateral stiffness

Split front/rear summer-only tire sizes: P245/40R20 (front) and P275/35R20 (rear)

2.0L turbo engine with 275 hp (205 kW) and 295 lb-ft of torque (400 Nm)

Brembo brake package with low-metallic performance pads

Nearly 50/50 weight balance

Driver Mode Selector with Sport Mode and new Track Mode; Competition Mode (within Sport and Track Modes) includes performance instrument readouts, launch control, shift lights and more

Standard sueded flat-bottom steering wheel and shift knob plus available Recaro seats

Camaro tech: next-generation infotainment, rear camera mirror and more

The 2019 Camaro offers Chevrolet’s next-generation Infotainment 3 with all-new systems that provide a more personalized experience and a more intuitive interface.

They’re the most advanced infotainment systems ever from Chevrolet, with functionality that mimics the latest smartphones and tablets, and cloud connection designed to enhance personalization, available navigation, voice recognition, apps and more. They even allow vehicle software updates to be automatically uploaded over the air.

The standard system features a 7-inch-diagonal color touchscreen. An 8-inch diagonal touchscreen running Infotainment 3 is available, including one with navigation.

Additional new technology features and enhancements include:

Standard Rear Camera Mirror on 2SS and ZL1 models offers a wider, less obstructed field of view using a camera display that eliminates potential obstructions such as rear body pillars or seat headrests; a conventional rearview mirror view is also available

Improved standard rear-vision camera system* with a new, digital high-definition camera that offers improved view quality

Forward Collision Alert joins Camaro’s roster of available active safety features

Enhanced Performance Data Recorder system

The 2019 Camaro joins Cruze, Malibu and Spark as part of Chevrolet’s revitalized 2019 lineup of cars.

*Read the vehicle’s owner’s manual for important feature limitations and information.

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.