Chevrolet Corvette Stingray – premiere at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Available with left- or right-hand drive for the first time in Corvette’s history

The wait for the European versions of the new mid-engine Corvette Stingray is soon coming to an end. Customers of the US sportscar icon can now select among 16 highly equipped launch editions, eight coupes and eight convertibles featuring what are expected to become the most popular color and trim combinations. And for the first time in Corvette’s history, sportscar enthusiasts in the UK can order their factory built coupe or convertible with the steering wheel on the right side.

Supercar-level build quality, premium materials, new standards of performance and technology and exceptional attention to detail – these are the qualities that set the eighth-generation Corvette apart. It is the first ever mid-engined production version in this American sports car icon’s 67 year history and, to mark its European debut, Chevrolet is launching the new Corvette Stingray in an unmatched variety of trim combinations.

From front- to mid-engine, a milestone in Corvette history

“Moving the engine from front to centre and redesigning America’s most iconic sportscar from the ground up is a historic opportunity, something Chevrolet engineers and designers have desired for over 60 years,” emphasizes Conark Shah, Managing Director of Chevrolet Europe. “In terms of comfort and fun, the new mid-engine Stingray still looks and feels like a Corvette, but drives better than any vehicle in Corvette history. Customers are going to be thrilled with the performance of this mid-engine super-sportscar offered at a very attractive starting price and for the very first time also in factory built right-hand-drive configuration.”

Z51 Performance Package and 2LT trim as standard

European sportscar enthusiasts are very discerning when it comes to driving dynamics and equipment levels of their car. And Corvette buyers are certainly no exception. Unlike in the US, every new Corvette Stingray model sold in Europe will thus come with the Z51 Performance Package as standard. This package includes manually adjustable threaded spring seats for the suspension, Brembo® brakes with larger rotors and front air inlets for cooling, an electronic limited slip differential, a shorter axle ratio, a performance exhaust system, an aerodynamics package for reduced lift and improved stability and Michelin® Pilot® Sport 4S tires.

What’s more, European Corvettes come as standard in 2LT trim, which offers among others the following additional features over the entry-level US model: performance data recorder, head-up display, navigation system, 14-speaker Bose sound system, rear camera mirror and heated and ventilated seats. This trim will become available for deliveries early next year.

Generous equipment levels at launch

The launch editions are even more impressively equipped. Offered exclusively in 3LT trim, the highest Corvette trim level available, these models are distinguished by additional carbon flash exterior details – spoilers, exterior mirrors, wheels and convertible roof – that further emphasize the new-generation Corvette’s dynamic design.

Inside, occupants enjoy Competition (coupe) or GT2 seats (convertible) featuring Nappa leather upholstery and microfiber velour seat surfaces and steering wheel. Also included as standard on Launch Edition models is the magnetic ride control 4.0 suspension system that reads the road even more accurately than on previous models.

A total of 16 exterior and interior color combinations are available:

Coupe:

Arctic White/Jet Black

Black/Jet Black

Torch Red/Adrenaline Red

Shadow Grey Metallic/Natural

Rapid Blue/Jet Black

Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic/Adrenaline Red

Accelerate Yellow Metallic/Jet Black

Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic/Jet Black

Convertible:

Torch Red/Jet Black

Arctic White/Sky Cool Gray (two-tone)

Flare Silver Metallic/Adrenaline Red (two-tone)

Zeus Bronze Metallic/Natural (two-tone)

Rapid Blue/Sky Cool Gray

Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic/Natural

Tactical Red Tintcoat/Sky Cool Gray (two-tone)

Sebring Orange Tintcoat/Jet Black

In addition, an optional front suspension lift system can be specified for all Corvette launch edition models. This allows the front of the car to be raised by 2 inches (50 mm), giving greater ground clearance at low speeds (up to 24 mph or 38 km/h).

At the heart of the new Corvette Stingray is Chevrolet’s latest-generation 6.2l LT2 Small Block V-8, the only naturally aspirated V8 in its class. Allied to the Z51 package’s performance exhaust system and a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, it delivers in the fully homologated European version featuring a gasoline particulate filter 475 PS/354 kW @ 6,450 and 613 Nm/452 lb-ft @ 4,500 of peak torque. This powertrain makes the new mid-engined Corvette the most powerful Stingray of all time.* The standard sprint from 0-100 km/ is done in 3.5 seconds and top speed is 296 km/h.**

Pricing

Recommended retail prices for the generously equipped launch edition models start at £ 81,700 in the UK (prices for coupe in Arctic White). For the Convertible (in Torch Red), prices start at £87,110. The other 14 color and trim combinations, which add matching brake calipers, seatbelts and stitching, cost an extra £ 1,750 respectively. The front suspension lift system can be added for an additional £ 1,580.

The new Corvette Stingray will be at European dealerships from October 2021. Customers can select their favorite launch edition on the Chevrolet Europe homepage and download a brochure with all details here:

For UK: https://www.chevrolet.co.uk/en/next-generation-corvette

*) Please note that official European emission and consumption figures will become available once the European homologation process is completed closer to launch.

**) Performance data measured according to European standard procedures.

SOURCE: Chevrolet