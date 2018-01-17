Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 named Cars.com’s best pickup truck of 2018

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is Cars.com’s Best Pickup Truck of 2018.

The Colorado ZR2 was one of two Chevrolet nominees for the award, along with the Silverado 3500.

Cars.com and PickupTrucks.com editors praised the truck’s “almost perfect combination of passion and technology,” noting that it’s, “not just an interesting example of a new pickup truck, but is quite possibly the most distinctive vehicle that’s come along in years.”

“To fully compete in the off-road space, we couldn’t just launch with a ‘me too’ vehicle,” said Paul Edwards, U.S. Vice President, Chevrolet Marketing. “As part of our strategic plan and continued investment in our truck lineup, ZR2 builds on the boldness of the Colorado program. Our midsize truck line has defied naysayers by selling more than 300,000 trucks in three years, and ZR2 adds forward-looking technology and innovation to the recipe to reach an entirely new group of off-road enthusiast customers.”

The ZR2 is effectively a segment of one, combining the nimbleness and maneuverability of a mid-size pickup with a host of new off-road features and the most off-road technology of any vehicle in its segment.

Compared to a standard Colorado, the ZR2 features a three-and-a-half-inch wider track and a suspension lifted by two inches. Functional rocker protection has been added for better performance over rocks and obstacles, and the front and rear bumpers have been modified for better off-road clearance.

Class-exclusive features include front and rear electronic locking differentials, available diesel engine, and the first off-road application of Multimatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve (DSSVTM) damper technology.

As a result, the Colorado ZR2 delivers exceptional performance in a variety of scenarios – from technical rock crawling to tight two-track trails to high-speed desert running to daily driving.

