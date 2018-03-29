Chevrolet: Colorado ZR2 named a 2018 Autotrader Must Test Drive award winner

The 2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 has added to its growing list of awards with recognition as a 2018 Autotrader Must Test Drive Award winner.

ZR2 was one of twelve winners announced by the publication today and the only pickup truck in the group. The winners were chosen for several factors, including “interior comfort and materials, available technology features and ride quality.”

The truck was commended by the publication for its “easy-to-handle dimensions” as well as its “cool off-road capabilities.” Autotrader notes that “ZR2 is a true off-road machine, rugged and ready for almost anything you can throw at it.”

“We’re honored by this recognition and thrilled that Autotrader has picked up on the versatile footprint and serious off-road capabilities of ZR2,” said Anita Burke, vehicle chief engineer for Midsize Truck, General Motors. “ZR2 builds on the already-capable platform of the Colorado, and we agree that all customers looking for a great truck, not to mention an excellent off-road vehicle, should give it a spin, as it’s every bit as enjoyable on paved roads as it is on sand dunes, two-tracks and while rock crawling.”

The ZR2 is effectively a segment of one, combining the nimbleness and maneuverability of a mid-size pickup with a host of new off-road features and technology.

Compared to a standard Colorado, the ZR2 features a three-and-a-half-inch wider track and a suspension with a two-inch lift from the factory. Functional rocker protection has been added for better performance over rocks and obstacles, and the front and rear bumpers have been modified for better off-road clearance.

Class-exclusive features include front and rear electronic locking differentials, available diesel engine, and the first off-road application of Multimatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve (DSSVTM) damper technology.

As a result, the Colorado ZR2 delivers exceptional performance in a variety of scenarios – from technical rock crawling to tight two-track trails to high-speed desert running to daily driving.

