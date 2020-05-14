Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac expand customer care initiatives with the ‘CLEAN’ program

As part of an ongoing commitment to enhance and improve the entire customer experience from shopping to delivery, today General Motors announced an initiative inviting U.S. dealers to participate in a program embracing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in the operations of their businesses.

Dealers who enroll in the CLEAN program have agreed to follow CDC guidelines and to use Environmental Protection Agency-approved cleansers in connection with the cleaning of their facilities, including high-traffic areas, and the cleaning of new, used and serviced customer vehicles. Dealers who enroll in the program have committed to following the CDC guidelines and practices upon enrollment.

“With all of the uncertainty in today’s world, we know that our customers’ expectations have changed and that more will need to be done to meet those expectations,” said Barry Engle, executive vice president and president, GM North America. “As a result, our engineering, service and sales teams have worked closely with our dealer network to develop a program that follows best practices regarding the delivery of new, used or serviced vehicles.”

Participating dealers will communicate their enrollment in the CLEAN initiative to customers through point-of-sale materials and other customer-facing messaging.

The CLEAN initiative is just the latest in a series of dealer programs and tools aimed at enhancing the GM customer experience. Other programs include online shopping tools such as Shop. Click. Drive., optional home delivery where available and extended connectivity services.

SOURCE: General Motors