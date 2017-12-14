Chevrolet Bolt EV named to WardsaAuto 10 best engines list

Chevrolet earns another industry recognition as the all-electric 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV wins a 2018 Wards 10 Best Engines Award. The Bolt EV has an EPA-estimated 238-mile range on a full charge, and when it’s equipped with the optional DC Fast Charger customers can get up to 90 miles of range in 30 minutes.

“The Chevrolet Bolt EV is an affordable, world-changing vehicle that delivers on the promise of an electric car for the masses,” said Drew Winter, WardsAuto senior content director. “It is quick and smartly designed and its official range of 238 miles makes it attractive to a wider audience. Its 266 lb-ft of torque delivers thrilling acceleration, which makes it fun to drive every day, and it is available now in dealerships in all 50 states.”

For the competition, WardsAuto editors evaluate every new propulsion system available in production vehicles on sale in the U.S. Vehicles must have a starting MSRP less than $63,000. The editors score eligible vehicles on horsepower, torque, technology, observed fuel economy, relative competitiveness and noise characteristics.

“The WardsAuto 10 Best recognition of the Bolt EV propulsion system is an accolade for the entire team behind its design, engineering and manufacturing,” said Tim Grewe, general director for GM Global Electrification programs. “Chevrolet committed to offering the world’s first affordable, long-range EV and delivered. More than 20,000 Bolt EV owners are already benefiting from great range and performance thanks to its state-of-the-art battery and electric motor technology.”

Starting at $37,495 with destination and freight charges and excluding tax, title, license, dealer fees and any available federal or state tax incentives, the Chevrolet Bolt EV’s 266 lb-ft of torque and 200 hp (150 kW) help propel the Bolt EV from 0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds.

In addition to the award-winning propulsion system, the 2018 Bolt EV offers as standard equipment remote keyless entry, Teen Driver technology that helps encourages safe driving habits and lets parents know how their teenager drove the vehicle, 10 air bags and a rear vision camera. Available features include OnStar 4G LTE with Wi-Fi hotspot (data subscription required), Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator and Front Pedestrian Braking.

Among other honors, the Chevrolet Bolt EV is a 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick when equipped with the optional Driver Confidence II package.

