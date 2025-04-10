Chery’s JAECOO 7 PHEV scores 5 out of 5 stars

In the latest round of tests by the Euro NCAP (‘European New Car Assessment Programme’) organisation, the JAECOO 7 achieved the highest possible rating of 5 stars

In the latest round of tests by the Euro NCAP (‘European New Car Assessment Programme’) organisation, the JAECOO 7 achieved the highest possible rating of 5 stars. In the vehicle tests in the categories adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, vulnerable road user protection and safety assist, the C-segment SUV performed convincingly, as did its sister model, the OMODA 5.

“The five-star Euro NCAP rating underlines Chery’s commitment to vehicle safety. Not only do we build high-quality vehicles that are fun to drive, we also consciously invest in active and passive safety. It’s not for nothing that Chery operates the largest crash centre in Asia,” says Jochen Tueting, Head of the European R&D Centre in Raunheim.

‘We can do safety,’ continues Tueting. “Adults and children are proven to be very safe in every car we design for Europe. The days when vehicles manufactured in China could not keep up with European competitors are long gone.” The top score in the current test makes it clear that the JAECOO 7, which is located in the C-segment, is on the same level as models from European, Japanese or Korean competitors in terms of safety.

Following the five-star rating that the OMODA 5 already received in 2023, the JAECOO 7 is now the second SUV in the globally orientated Chery model range to be tested by Euro NCAP and awarded the highest overall rating.

More and more Chinese car manufacturers are competing with established car manufacturers in Europe. Despite the increasing presence of the new brands in dealerships and on the roads, there is a certain scepticism among German car buyers in particular. ‘As China’s number one car exporter for over 22 years, Chery’s vehicles disprove negative clichés about the safety and quality of Chinese-made vehicles,’ says Tueting. ‘The reluctance of European customers is noticeably reduced by OMODAlJAECOO’s excellent crash test results, as impressively demonstrated by the outstanding sales figures in Spain, Italy, Poland and the UK, among others.’

In addition to classic means of stiffening the body, targeted force transmission into the structure and optimisation of active systems such as airbags and belt tensioners, the compact SUV has a large number of intelligent driver assistance systems. For example, the JAECOO 7 can monitor objects in the side and rear blind spots and actively warn of them, automatically identify pedestrians or cyclists and brake autonomously in an emergency – much faster than the reaction speed of a human would allow.

The latest results of the Euro NCAP safety tests show that the world’s fastest growing car brand does not compromise on safety. “This is an enormous tailwind for OMODAIJAECOO. We are already represented in 9 European markets with our dual brand and will be launching in further countries by the end of the year – the plug-in hybrid version of the JAECOO 7, which has just been tested, will also be part of the model portfolio,” emphasises the Managing Director of Chery Europe GmbH.

The European New Vehicle Assessment Programme has been certifying the results of vehicle safety tests since 1997 and awards five stars as the highest possible award to cars that demonstrate excellent overall performance in terms of impact protection and are equipped with the latest technology to prevent accidents.

SOURCE: Chery