Chery’s Globalization Playbook — From the First Chinese Automaker to Export 500 Units to a Two-Time Fortune Global 500 Player

In 2025, Chery secured its place on the Fortune Global 500 list once again, climbing 152 spots to rank 233rd—making it the fastest-rising automaker in this year’s ranking. Chery achieved another milestone by surpassing 5 million cumulative vehicle exports, making it the first Chinese automaker to reach this landmark. Through sustained R&D investment, uncompromising product quality, and relentless global expansion, Chery celebrated its “Double 500” triumph in 2025 (Fortune Global 500 + 5 million exports), elevating its worldwide influence to new heights.

In 2001, Chery began its global journey with a modest order of just 10 vehicles. Soon, that number grew to 100, 500 and 1,000, and by June this year, it reached a staggering 5 million. Few could have foreseen that such a small beginning would, 24 years later, turn into a global phenomenon.

Guided by its “Four Developments” strategy—ensuring regulatory compliance, tailoring products for local markets, enhancing competitiveness, and differentiating its offerings—Chery has seen remarkable success. TIGGO 2, TIGGO 4, TIGGO 7, and TIGGO 8 have each surpassed 1 million units in cumulative exports. Even in the highly regulated, high-standard European market, Chery’s sales soared to over 30,000 units in the first half of this year alone, marking an 11-fold year-on-year increase.

Chery has not only achieved remarkable success in vehicle sales but also demonstrated strong competitiveness and forward-looking strategic vision through its technology export and product validation. On the technological front, Chery has established eight global R&D centers and assembled top technical talent worldwide, creating a robust technology-driven industrial ecosystem that has given the brand a strategic advantage for long-term development in international markets. Particularly in the hybrid sector, building upon its leading expertise in internal combustion engines, Chery has strategically developed three hybrid technology pathways—PHEV, HEV and REEV—culminating in the creation of its Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) renowned for low fuel consumption, high performance, and superior quiet operation. In the first half of 2025, Chery further accelerated its technological advancement through flagship events including “Intelligent Night,” “Hybrid Night” and “Safety Night,” where it unveiled a series of cutting-edge technological breakthroughs. The introduction of the AiMOGA Robot marked Chery’s leadership in commercializing the “Automotive + AI” convergence, consistently delivering smarter, more environmentally friendly and safer mobility experiences to customers worldwide.

Superior product quality is the ultimate key to success. To meet global consumers’ demand for premium mobility, Chery has adopted the most fundamental approach to validate its “safety-first” philosophy—by initiating extreme safety challenges worldwide. The company has become China’s first automaker to conduct comprehensive six-dimensional safety testing across heat, cold, dryness, humidity, high-speed, and rough terrain conditions globally. This initiative not only honors industry safety standards but advances a more robust automotive ecosystem for the future. So far, Chery has successfully completed a 53-hour battery seawater immersion test in Indonesia and a rigorous battery scrape test in Mexico. Its “Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage” endurance challenge for Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) has also conquered complex terrains and diverse road conditions across multiple countries and regions, including China, Mexico, and South Africa, demonstrating exceptional reliability under real-world driving scenarios.

More important than overseas sales volume is value creation. In its global strategy, Chery adheres to the “In Somewhere, For Somewhere” philosophy, committed to being a “growth cultivator” and value contributor in every market. The company focuses on enhancing overseas ESG management capabilities and building a green, intelligent, and low-carbon global value chain. In markets with relatively lower industrialization levels, Chery promotes localized production through establishing CKD assembly plants and localizing component sourcing. By creating ecosystems of local manufacturing and sales, Chery helps these markets enhance their industrial capabilities.

In developed markets, Chery prioritizes local co-development, ecosystem collaboration, and shared responsibility. This year, the company has particularly focused on the highly competitive European market, establishing a comprehensive network spanning R&D, manufacturing, and sales to build brand differentiation through performance-based premium value. A remarkable demonstration of this strategy is Chery’s technological partnership with the legendary Spanish brand EBRO. By integrating Chery’s advanced technologies with European automotive heritage, the company achieved what many would consider miraculous in just six months: rapidly establishing over 50 sales and service outlets while simultaneously launching three core models—EBRO S700, EBRO S800 and EBRO S400—offering both conventional and hybrid powertrain options. This extraordinary execution has positioned EBRO as one of the fastest-growing automotive brands in the Spanish market during the first half of this year.

Today, Chery—a seasoned global player with 24 years of international market expertise—is leveraging its distinctive position as a “global automaker” and its systematic “In Somewhere, For Somewhere” strategy to spearhead a profound transformation. This strategic shift moves beyond scale expansion to value creation, evolving from product exports to the export of technological standards and best practices.

SOURCE: Chery