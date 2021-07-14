Chery’s export volume in the first half of the year exceeds that of last year

Recently, Chery released its sales data for the first half of the year

Recently, Chery released its sales data for the first half of the year. In June, Chery sold 73,098 vehicles, a year-on-year growth of 58.3%, continuing to maintain the rapid growth trend this year. From January to June, Chery has sold 424,457 vehicles, a year-on-year growth of 80.4%.

In overseas markets, the sales of Chery’s products has doubled or even quadrupled almost every month this year. From January to June, Chery exported a total of 118,743 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 168.4%, exceeding the export volume of 114,000 vehicles last year and hitting a new record. Since February, the overseas export volume has achieved an “aggressive” year-on-year growth rate of 117.3%, 101.9%, 312.5%, 256.5% and 243.2%.

In Brazil, Chery’s sales volume ranks TOP10, with a year-on-year increase of 207%. Its market share has reached 1.88%, hitting a new record. In Russia, Chery has always maintained a high-speed growth, and its sales volume increased by 348% on year-on-year basis in June. In Chile, the sales volume of Chery SUVs has ranked first in the market segment for six consecutive months, with a market share of 11.7%.

The hot selling of Chery’s products around the world is the result of many factors. First, thanks to the launch of new PRO models, Chery’s fashionable styling and design and intelligent high-tech configuration have won the favor of more and more consumers. Among them, the main models represented by TIGGO 8 PRO and TIGGO 7 PRO continue to sell well, reshaping the Chinese brand image and setting off a “Chery fever” in the international market; second, Chery has a perfect sales service system and has set up more than 1,500 service outlets around the world to provide consumers with 24×7 convenient services. According to the 2021 China Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study released by J.D. Power, an authoritative rating agency, Chery won the runner-up in the ranking of sales satisfaction of China brands.

In the second half of the year, Chery’s new PRO series models will be launched in key markets such as South America, Middle East and Africa, and we believe they will have more outstanding market performance. In the future, according to Chery’s “Double 50” strategy, by 2025, the strategic goal of exporting 500,000 vehicles and amounting to export value of 5 billion US dollars will be achieved.

SOURCE: Chery