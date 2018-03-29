Chery: TIGGO4 about to Launch in Chile

Till now, more than 1.3 million units of Chery products have been exported to over 80 countries and regions, ranking No. 1 for 15 years in a row among China’s exporters of passenger vehicles. TIGGO series of Chery, thanks to their exceptional quality and stylish design, have gained great praise in Chile market, winning the titles of Most Valuable Model and Best SUV for the Year.

Chery deems the recognition of the market and users as the driving force, continuing to optimize and upgrade the product quality. In 2018, Chery will launch the new model TIGGO4 in the global market. Chile is the first overseas market to launch TIGGO4, the launch ceremony on April 4 will capture great attention. When the model was launched in China in September 2017, TIGGO4 received rapid response, whose sales rose steadily and made the great sales performance of more than 10,000 units per month. Now the model is one of the bestselling SUV products of the brand, becoming the first choice of young users.

As the new product of Chery Strategy 2.0 based on the brand’s international system, TIGGO4 carries on the “LIFE IN MOTION” design philosophy. Featuring fashionable appearance and comfortable trimming, the model caters to the needs of young users for stylish and personalized vehicles. In terms of trimmings and design, TIGGO4 has the fashionable crystal lens front lamps. The unique blackened tail lamps create the fashion exclusive to each user. Besides, the 1018cm*784cm panoramic sunroof provides the great comfort and appreciation experience for travels. In terms of trimming quality, TIGGO4 adopts the new materials and classic slush molding technique to provide each user with extremely comfortable driving experience. TIGGO4, equipped with 1.5T turbo supercharged engine, ensures the sufficient power, resulting in 9.7 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100kmp/per hour. Even more, the Bentler high-strength thermal-formed steel, 6D-BODY, and 6R structure five-star body secure the safety of users while providing the exciting driving experience.

Making presence in Chile for decades, Chery fully understands the needs of local users. It keeps launching new products and enriching product matrix, whose products have won praise from Chile users, thus gaining steady growth. The presence of TIGGO4 has enriched the product portfolio of Chery family, bringing more stylish and intelligent driving/riding experience for young local users.

Chery focuses on global brand building. In the past years of its development in Chile, Chery has conducted diverse brand marketing activities, gaining rich experience in sport marketing. To cater to young users in the local market, Chery sponsored Club Deportivo Universidad Católica and contracted Lionel Andrés Messi and Angla as the spokespeople. It also organizes the original offline activities, e.g., make test-drive survey on Chile streets by covering the LOGO, thus improving Chile users’ cognition of Chery brand and deepening the brand image of Chery.

In the future, Chery will, based on Chile market, launch more all-new products for Chile users and provide personalized, comfortable, safe and intelligent driving/riding experience for Chile consumers.

