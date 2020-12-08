Chery Tiggo 8 achieves record sales of 20,000 units in November

Chery released its sales results for November 2020 on December 1, reporting sales of 20,677 units, up 52.6 percent year on year and up 26.1 percent month on month, registering sales of over 10,000 units for the 5th consecutive month and sales growth for the 7th consecutive month.

Tiggo 8 has achieved global sales of nearly 300,000 units since its launch in 2018. It has attracted more and more young people, promoted the development of the Tiggo brand, and achieved breakthroughs in key Chinese tier 1&2 cities which account for 93 percent of the top 30 cities in terms of sales.

As a global model, Tiggo 8 has performed strongly abroad, too. In countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Ukraine, the Philippines and Peru, new Tiggo 8 has hit a new high in sales and market share, to become the most popular Chinese model.

The global sales boom of Tiggo 8 has been driven by technologies and markets. Since launching Tiggo 8 in 2018, Chery has kept rolling out competitive upgraded models according to market changes, to meet consumers’ needs for diversification and quality.

Chery launched Tiggo 8 featuring intelligence and a flexible layout of 5+2 seats in 2018, which fast gained market recognition. In 2019, Chery launched new Tiggo 8 powered by a 1.6TGDI engine, one of Top 10 Engines in China, to meet consumers’ need for higher power performance, and showed the tremendous strength of new Tiggo 8 with the most powerful Chinese engine and the brand charm of Tech Chery through authoritative certification, quality validation, massive customer experiences and crossover operations.

Selling over 20,000 units of Tiggo 8 shows the success of Chery’s product strategy. With the further advancement of the strategy, Tiggo 8 is expected to achieve higher sales.

SOURCE: Chery