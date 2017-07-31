Chery: Tiggo 7 launched in Iran to initiate overseas operations

On July 29, 2017, Chery’s new flagship SUV-Tiggo 7 was launched at Hotel Espinas Palace in Tehran, capital of Iran, to initially enter overseas markets. More than 500 attendees, including the chairman of the Economic Committee of the Iranian Parliament; Pang Sen, Chinese Ambassador to Iran; Pan Yanlong, Deputy General Manager of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. and General Manager of Chery International; representatives from Iranian banks, Iranian government officials, as well as representatives from renowned local mainstream auto media witnessed the brilliant appearance of Tiggo 7.

Then the launch conference of Tiggo 7 was staged under the theme of “International Technology, Like No Others”. The modern blue tone, ingenious appreciation zone, super large intelligent screen and modern stage created a high-end, high-quality and high-tech visual perception, showing the remarkable temperament of Tiggo 7. In a dazzling and gorgeous light show, two Tiggo 7 cars showed up in a unique and gorgeous way, wowing the media and guests. James Hope, the main designer of Tiggo 7, was invited to interpret the design concept of Tiggo 7. An online live show was presented for the first time, attracting more than one million viewers and receiving more than 100,000 comments.

As Chery’s new SUV model, Tiggo 7 is superior in modeling, control, configuration and safety. The H.D.S. (hydrodynamic surfacing) body and perfect line proportion present a future-oriented atheistic visual field; the trendy interior gives a surge of luxury. In power and control, with a strong power combination and a super sporty chassis, Tiggo 7 offers drivers and riders a dynamic and passionate experience. It takes Tiggo 7 only 10.9 seconds to accelerate from 0km/h to 100km/h. In configuration, superior luxury configuration perfectly integrating smart technologies with human demands, such as 0.92-square-meter panoramic sunroof, PM2.5 high-standard AC filter and 360-degree panoramic image system, offers consumers a comfortable and convenient lifestyle.

According to Pan, Tiggo 7 integrating state-of-the-art technologies represents the highest building level of Chery. With dynamic appearance, superb control and outstanding quality, Tiggo 7 will offer Iranian consumers a more outstanding driving & riding experience and achieve a further leap of Chery brand in Iran.

