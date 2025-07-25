Chery Super Hybrid (CSH): Global-standard safety and outstanding performance for comfortable family mobility worldwide

Amid the rapid transformation of the global new energy vehicle market, Chery Group has delivered outstanding results in the first half of 2025

Amid the rapid transformation of the global new energy vehicle market, Chery Group has delivered outstanding results in the first half of 2025. In June alone, its new energy vehicle sales reached 71,582 units, surging 59.6% year-on-year, while cumulative sales from January to June hit 359,380 units—a remarkable 98.6% growth compared to the same period last year. This impressive growth is fueled by Chery Super Hybrid (CSH), which drives the brand’s hybrid strategy forward through continuous innovation. Backed by the Guardian Battery System and cutting-edge technological architecture, Chery is creating a safe, efficient, and quiet all-scenario mobility ecosystem for families worldwide.

Refining the technological edge with uncompromising safety

As new energy vehicles encounter diverse road conditions and extreme environments, battery safety remains a paramount user priority. CSH meets this challenge head-on with its comprehensive protection system. The Guardian Battery System, rigorously proven through global extreme safety testing, embodies Chery’s core philosophy: “Safety, for Family.”

CSH has demonstrated its comprehensive safety capabilities by successfully enduring a grueling 53-hour, 51-minute saltwater soaking test in Indonesia. With IP68-rated waterproof protection, the system remains fully operational even during torrential rains and severe flooding. Its intelligent thermal management system maintains stable performance across extreme temperatures ranging from -35°C to 55°C, ensuring reliable operation in extreme climates. The system’s exceptional durability has been further demonstrated by withstanding 11.5 tons of pressure in “seven-vehicle stack” challenge in China, along with other extreme scenarios like head-on collisions and high-speed spiral rollovers. This relentless pursuit transforms laboratory safety metrics into tangible protection that drivers can truly experience, redefining what automotive safety means in practice.

Redefining performance and comfort with super hybrid

True technological leadership extends beyond safety bottom line to redefine performance standards. CSH shatters conventional hybrid limitations with its triple advantages: low fuel consumption, high performance, and superior quiet operation—all consistently validated during the global “Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage” endurance challenge.

Low fuel consumption is the soul of hybrid technology. At the heart of CSH lies its fifth-generation ACTECO dedicated hybrid engine, achieving industry-leading 46.5% thermal efficiency and 98% mechanical transmission efficiency. This engineering excellence translates to an exceptional charge-depleting fuel consumption of just 4.5L/100km. From the grueling 1,400km endurance test between the Sanxia and Shanghai to the joint verification tests with top automotive media in South Africa and Mexico—each record-breaking journey shatters range expectations, heralding the end of range anxiety and ushering in an era of worry-free efficiency. But efficiency doesn’t compromise performance. The advanced dual-motor system delivers exhilarating acceleration, achieving 0-100km/h in just 4 seconds. Whether climbing high-altitude gradients or executing highway overtakes, instant power is always available on demand—proving that eco-conscious driving can coexist with thrilling performance.

Ultra-quiet experience redefines comfort boundaries. Chery has completely reengineered automotive NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) performance to establish new thresholds of driving comfort. Through advanced electronic coupling optimization and active noise cancellation technology, CSH models achieve library-level cabin serenity—maintaining just 53dB at 120km/h highway speeds. The integration of 3.3kW vehicle-to-load capability transforms your vehicle into a mobile power center, unlocking poetic lifestyle possibilities—from open-air cinemas to wilderness coffee experiences—redefining what it means to travel in style and comfort.

CSH is making its mark across diverse global landscapes—from Mexico’s rugged highlands to tropical rainforests, from humid coastal zones to challenging mountain terrains. By the first half of 2025, Chery had established its presence in 120 countries and regions, earning the trust of over 5 million international customers. The TIGGO series, as Chery’s flagship lineup, stands as a testament to CSH’s universal adaptability and proven reliability, with its million-unit sales serving as the ultimate validation of its excellence.

Chery’s approach to hybrid technology has never been about spec-sheet dominance—it’s rooted in precise insights from millions of real-world user scenarios. The 46.5% thermal efficiency means squeezing maximum value from every fuel drop. The 2ms emergency power cutoff becomes a guardian angel in critical moments. The 3.3kW V2L capability transforms into shared joy around a campfire. This is how cold engineering transforms into warm, human-centric protection. Beyond new energy technology, Chery is making strategic advances in intelligent systems. Its AiMOGA humanoid robot has already been deployed as an AI sales consultant at dealerships in Malaysia. At this pivotal crossroads of industry transformation, Chery is advancing cutting-edge technologies with its ambition to become the leading super hybrid brand. The automaker continues to develop solutions for all-scenario empowerment and all-condition protection, establishing safety, efficiency and freedom as the new mobility standard for families worldwide.

SOURCE: Chery