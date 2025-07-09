Chery remains top exporter among Chinese automakers with 1.26 million vehicles sold in H1 2025

In June, Chery maintained its strong upward trajectory, delivering 233,607 vehicles worldwide to mark a solid 16.6% year-over-year growth

In June, Chery maintained its strong upward trajectory, delivering 233,607 vehicles worldwide to mark a solid 16.6% year-over-year growth. The first half of the year proved particularly remarkable for the automaker as it achieved multiple historic milestones: Global sales surged to an all-time high of 1,260,124 units (up 14.5% year-on-year), crossing the one-million-vehicle threshold in just five months—the fastest pace in company history. The brand further solidified its leadership position with 550,270 vehicles exported overseas, retaining its crown as China’s top automotive exporter. Capitalizing on its Chery Super Hybrid (CSH), the company nearly doubled its new energy vehicle sales with a 98.6% year-on-year surge, securing a leading position in both market share and growth rate. As of late June, Chery’s cumulative global user base surpassed 16.98 million.

Powered by breakthroughs in hybrid technology and an unwavering commitment to safety, Chery is rapidly expanding its global footprint while earning prestigious accolades—including topping Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Brand Builders (Automotive Category) and being named Forbes China Sustainable Development Industrial Enterprise. This dual honor underscores Chery’s successful transition from product exporter to technology leader, significantly elevating its worldwide brand influence.

Hybrid as the vanguard: Proven leadership redefining global technological value equality

As China’s pioneer in hybrid technology, Chery is spearheading a global hybrid revolution guided by its “technology inclusivity” philosophy. On April 10, leveraging 24 years of hybrid expertise, Chery hosted its landmark “Hybrid Night” to unveil the revolutionary Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) technology brand. This integrated system combines a dedicated hybrid engine, a stepless electric hybrid DHT, high-performance hybrid batteries, and the Guardian Battery Safety System. Delivering unmatched efficiency, extended range, and versatile performance across all driving conditions, CSH represents both a technological leap forward and Chery’s commitment to making advanced hybrid solutions universally accessible – ultimately redefining value equality in global hybrid technology.

Chery’s hybrid vehicles continue to redefine industry benchmarks through extraordinary real-world performance. In an endurance challenge conducted with South Africa’s authoritative automotive media TOPGEAR, TIGGO7 CSH and TIGGO9 CSH achieved remarkable real-world ranges of 1,290 km and 1,374 km respectively – surpassing their certified range specifications. TIGGO9 CSH particularly stood out by maintaining robust power output even after enduring one hour of heavy traffic congestion, setting a new benchmark for range performance in its vehicle class. Prior to the Shanghai Auto Show, TIGGO9 CSH and ARRIZO8 CSH successfully completed the 1,400-km “Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage” endurance challenge from Sanxia to Shanghai, conclusively demonstrating their exceptional all-scenario capabilities.

Safety as the cornerstone: honoring legacy while establishing new global benchmarks

Chery upholds safety as the “non-negotiable bottom line” in its technological R&D, rigorously validating product quality through a series of groundbreaking safety milestones. In an industry-first initiative, Chery launched China’s first global extreme-condition safety tests, subjecting its vehicles to the harshest environments—extreme cold, extreme heat, extreme dryness, extreme humidity, high-speed conditions, and rough terrain. During the extreme humidity battery test in Jakarta, Indonesia, CSH “Guardian Battery” was soaked in saltwater for 53 hours and 51 minutes before being installed in a vehicle for road testing. Certified by Indonesian authorities, the test confirmed flawless safety performance, with zero leakage, zero short circuits, and zero thermal runaway. TIGGO8 CSH and TIGGO9 CSH further pushed boundaries by completing a series of extreme crash tests, including a “7-vehicle stack,” a “100% frontal collision between two vehicles,” and a “high-speed spiral rollover.” These challenges not only paid tribute to classic safety benchmarks but also redefined industry standards, cementing Chery’s leadership in automotive safety innovation.

Following TIGGO7 and TIGGO8’s ANCAP 5-star ratings, TIGGO4 PRO achieved another high-score 5-star safety rating in February—becoming the third 5-star model in the family. In March, it reached another milestone by becoming the fourth member of Chery’s “Million-Unit Export Club” with its 1,000,000th exported vehicle worldwide, demonstrating the perfect fusion of safety DNA and global competitiveness.

Europe’s automotive market – renowned for its rigorous standards and exacting entry barriers – stands as both the strategic pinnacle of global auto competition and a crucial proving ground for Chery’s international expansion. After obtaining the European WVTA certification in January, Chery accelerated its localization strategy as a “technology enabler,” achieving significant milestones in rapid succession. The automaker established key dealer partnerships across Greece, Hungary, Romania, and the Czech Republic in April, followed by facilitating the celebrated return of Spain’s legendary EBRO brand at the Barcelona Motor Show in May. By June, Chery made its official Polish market debut, introducing its CSH alongside both conventional and hybrid variants of TIGGO7 and TIGGO8 – a decisive fulfillment of its “In Europe, For Europe” localization commitment.

Global acclaim quickly validated Chery’s efforts. The automaker achieved dual honors that cement its industry leadership – first by topping the automotive category (12th overall) in Google and Kantar’s 2025 Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders report, marking an impressive eight-year streak on this prestigious ranking that underscores its world-class brand development. The recognition continued when Forbes China exclusively selected Chery as the only automaker on its Sustainable Development Industrial Enterprises list in June, spotlighting the company’s benchmark-setting environmental practices.

Chery’s outstanding market performance is mirrored by its growing collection of international honors. TIGGO4 PRO was crowned “Car of the Year” in Australia, while TIGGO CROSS and TIGGO8 dominated Indonesia’s automotive awards by sweeping top “Best SUV” honors. In Brazil, TIGGO7 and TIGGO8 claimed four major awards, including the prestigious “Best Midsize SUV” title. TIGGO9 further proved its engineering excellence by conquering the grueling 5,000-kilometer course at the 2025 China Taklimakan (International) Rally, securing victories in SS2 and SS4 stages of the Modified Category – marking Chery’s remarkable three-stage winning streak (SS2-SS4). Behind these achievements lies Chery’s robust global system, supported by eight global R&D centers and over 12.5 million kilometers of real-world testing. The company’s AI innovations are also gaining momentum: the self-developed AiMOGA robot completed its first overseas batch delivery while attracting high-profile attention from international dignitaries at both Shanghai Auto Show and the Hong Kong Motor Show – a clear demonstration of Chery’s forward-thinking strategy in intelligent mobility ecosystems.

With safety as its foundation, technology as its engine, and customers at its heart, Chery has established an integrated global system encompassing R&D validation, worldwide operations, and service ecosystems. The first half of 2025 saw Chery reach new heights – delivering 1.26 million vehicles while expanding its global user base to 16.98 million customers. Beyond these commercial achievements, Chery has become a catalyst for industry transformation through technology equality, proudly showcasing the innovative power of Chinese intelligent manufacturing on the world stage. As Chery stands at this new threshold of global opportunity, the company remains committed to open collaboration with international partners. Through continuous learning and innovation, Chery is dedicated to delivering premium, safety-focused technological solutions that will drive progress across China’s automotive industry and beyond.

