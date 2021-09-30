Chery has entered into a partnership with Astana Motors and is about to enter the Kazakhstan market

Chery has entered into a partnership with ASTANA MOTORS, a well-known car dealer in Kazakhstan, and the brand new products are expected to officially enter the Kazakh market in November, according to Chery officials

ASTANA MOTORS is the number one dealer in Kazakhstan in terms of sales volume, with strong strength, which acts many auto brands such as BMW and has a complete manufacturing plant. According to the plan of both parties, Tiggo 7 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro and other new Pro series will be brought to Kazakhstan in late November this year.

Chery Pro series have been launched in China, Russia, Chile, Philippines, Saudi Arabia and other countries, and are favored by consumers around the world. Pro series models are equipped with the latest Chery technology, featuring Pro fashion design, Pro intelligent technology and Pro strong power.

Since its establishment, Chery always adheres to independent research and development, which is known as “Technology Chery”. Chery has established a research and development team of more than 5,500 people through five global research and development bases. In terms of traditional fuel technology, Chery is the first Chinese automaker to master engine, gearbox, chassis and platform technology through independent innovation. In terms of new energy technology, Chery launched EQ1, the first pure electric model of a Chinese car brand with a lightweight aluminum body. In terms of intelligent technology, Chery has released the intelligent brand strategy “CHERY LION”. At present, the L2.5 autonomous driving technology has been used for mass-produced, and the L4 highly autonomous driving technology is planned to be implemented in 2025.

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of Chery’s global strategy. Up to now, Chery cars have been sold to more than 80 countries and regions, with cumulative global users of over 9.5 million, ranking first in China’s passenger car export for 18 consecutive years. From January to August this year, Chery Group exported 165,858 cars, up 162.8% year on year. In Russia, Chery’s August sales grew 163% year on year, ranking first among Chinese brands. In Brazil, Chery overtook Nissan and Chevrolet with a 3.94% market share. In Chile, Chery has a market share of 7.6%, surpassing Toyota, Volkswagen and Hyundai.

Since the beginning of this year, Chery has strengthened its presence in the Central Asian market. This time, Chery will launch the Pro series with the new partner ASTANA MOTORS in Kazakhstan, and set up a new sales network, which is expected to set up nine sales outlets by next year. According to Chery’s global development strategy, it will continue to further explore the Central Asian market in the future and bring new Pro models and Pro service experience to local consumers.

SOURCE: Chery