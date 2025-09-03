Chery Group’s August sales reach 243,000 units with record-breaking exports of 129,500 units

In August, Chery Group sold a total of 242,736 vehicles, marking a year-on-year growth of 14.6%

In August, Chery Group sold a total of 242,736 vehicles, marking a year-on-year growth of 14.6%. Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) reached 71,218 units, up 53.1% compared to the same period last year. Exports totaled 129,472 vehicles, reflecting a growth of 32.3% year-on-year. This not only represents the fourth consecutive month with exports exceeding 100,000 units, but also set a new monthly export record, further solidifying Chery’s position as China’s leading automobile exporter.

Chery Group has remained committed to a path of high-quality development, achieving three major milestones this year that cement its leading position: it is China’s top automobile exporter, the fastest-rising automaker on the Fortune Global 500 list, and a leader in independent quality among Chinese automakers.

From January to August, the Group sold a total of 1,727,299 vehicles, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 14.5%. Overseas exports reached 798,804 units, up 10.8% compared to the same period last year, maintaining its status as China’s leading auto exporter. Notably, sales of Chery brand vehicles reached 1,078,626 units during this period, hitting the one-million annual sales mark faster than ever in the brand’s history.

Chery’s sustained growth is driven by its unwavering commitment to “Quality Chery”—a principle that prioritizes quality over sales volume, continuously strengthening the brand’s foundation and deepening its “quality moat.” In the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list, Chery Group rose to 233rd place, climbing 152 spots in just one year—making it the fastest-rising automaker globally. Additionally, according to J.D. Power’s 2025 authoritative studies—including China’s Initial Quality Study (IQS), Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI), and Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL), Chery maintained its position as the top-performing domestic brand, making it the only independent automaker to achieve a “triple crown.” Notably, Chery has held the top position among domestic brands in the IQS—which assesses new-vehicle quality in China—for three years running since 2023.

Chery’s continuous advancement stems from “Technology-driven Chery”—a commitment to innovation and breakthrough technologies that empower global users with cutting-edge new energy and intelligent automotive experiences. From January to August, Chery Group sold a total of 495,955 new energy vehicles (NEVs), a year-on-year growth of 81.8%, consistently outperforming the industry growth average. Following its launch in Mexico, TIGGO7 CSH generated significant momentum both in media coverage and dealer channels, attracting extensive attention from mainstream outlets and strong engagement through dealerships and online livestreams. Meanwhile, TIGGO7 and TIGGO8 models—available in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and CSH versions—entered the UK market, receiving focused coverage from 35 top-tier media outlets including the BBC and Reuters. This marked Chery’s strategic entry into Europe’s core markets as a technology-driven leader. In addition, Chery held a series of brand events in Budapest, Hungary, officially launching the TIGGO7 and TIGGO8 series in the country and further deepening its strategic presence across Europe.

Chery’s continued growth is further fueled by its “User Chery” philosophy—a commitment to building mutual trust and fostering genuine connections with its customers. Staying firmly user-centric, Chery is dedicated to the principle of “democratization of safety,” ensuring that every driver and family receives equal protection. On August 20, two flagship TIGGO9 SUVs conducted a 50% offset collision test on a long, straight paved road in South Africa, each traveling at 50 km/h. The encounter echoed the meeting of two flawless diamonds: only the hardest substances can reveal each other’s true quality, and only the most resilient safety structures can demonstrate real strength. With its exceptional performance, TIGGO9 showcased a diamond-like safety core—unyielding and unwavering. This test reaffirmed Chery’s solemn promise: “Safety, for Family.”

Chery’s growth momentum is also driven by its “Global Chery” vision, which embraces the philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere,” reflecting its commitment to being an outstanding corporate citizen in every market it serves. Over the years, Chery has carried out extensive public welfare initiatives around the world, covering areas such as environmental protection, targeted poverty alleviation, and educational support. In August, Chery became the official partner of the Asian Paralympic Committee General Assembly in Kazakhstan, translating the perseverance of a technology-driven enterprise into concrete acts of humanitarian care. In Johannesburg, South Africa, Chery launched the “Empowering the Future through Education” initiative and established a dedicated education fund. In collaboration with key partners, including the South African Department of Basic Education, the fund will provide targeted support for basic education and early childhood development. This effort marks a step forward in advancing African educational welfare through multi-stakeholder collaboration and systemic change.

Chery not only aims to be a creator of value in the global market, but also strives to demonstrate—through tangible actions—the responsibility and commitment of Chinese brands in advancing global ESG development.

As of the end of August, Chery Group has served more than 17.44 million customers across over 120 countries and regions worldwide, including over 5.3 million overseas users.

SOURCE: Chery