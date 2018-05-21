Chery concluded the 3rd Global Competition of Manufacturing Process & Skill

The 3rd Chery Global Competition of Manufacturing Process & Skill, themed on “craftsmanship & quality lead to excellence”, was concluded in general assembly workshop of Chery Jaguar Land Rover. More than 100 technical elites from Chery’s production facilities across the world showed their exceptional skills in the competitions, revealing their competency in various fields and bringing the competition to climax.

After competing fiercely for three days, five teams and six technicians excelled. At the same time, six contestants won the first prize, 12 contestants won the second prize, 18 won the third prize and four won the Overseas Competition Prize. Chen Peng, Pan Yuanfa, Li Haisen, Wang Guoxian, Xu Ping and Wu Jianjun won the first prize in five events; Liao Junxun from Chery Jaguar Land Rover won the title of Stamping King, Wei Jin from Wuhu Factory won the title of Welding King, Xu Lei from Chery Jaguar Land Rover Factory won “Coating King”, Wang Guoxian from Wuhu Factory won “SUV Assembly & Debug King”, Xu Pingrong from Chery Jaguar Land Rover Factory won “Car Assembly & Debug King” and Xu Fangyang from Wuhu Factory won “Engine Assembly & Debug King”.

Since initiated in April this year, the Competition experienced the preliminary and semi-final. The 100 contestants in the final excelled out of the dozens of thousands of Chery employees across the world. They came from Chery’s suppliers and 14 factories, including its eight production bases in China, its overseas bases in Iran, Brazil, Egypt and Venezuela, and two joint ventures, namely, Chery Jaguar Land Rover and Qoros. In the three-day final, the contestants competed process/skills in engine assembly & debug, stamping, welding, coating and general assembly to get the King titles.

The 3rd Chery Global Competition of Manufacturing Process & Skill is the Olympics of Skills in Chery Group. In this competition, Chery’s factories competed their skills. Technicians from Chery’s manufacturing factories and JV factories across the world worked together to seek common progress. It will definitely establish the craftsmanship of automobile manufacturing in Chery, thus laying a solid foundation for Chery to “use craftsmanship to build exceptional brand”

