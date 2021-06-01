Chery and iFlytek deepened strategic cooperation in an all-round way

On May 24, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. and iFlytek CO., LTD. signed a comprehensive deepening strategic cooperation framework agreement at the headquarters of Chery

On May 24, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Chery”) and iFlytek CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as “iFlytek”) signed a comprehensive deepening strategic cooperation framework agreement at the headquarters of Chery. This is an important cooperation upgrade on the basis of the formal establishment of the strategic partnership between the two sides in 2017. The cooperation scope covers multiple fields such as intelligent products and enterprise digital transformation, and all-round cooperation between the two sides.

Chery Automobile has always adhered to technological innovation and formed a relatively complete technology and product research and development system in the fields of traditional vehicles, new energy vehicles, intelligent connected vehicles, and driverless vehicles. Chery’s products have been exported to more than 80 countries and regions around the world, with a total sales volume of 9.35 million vehicles, including over 1.75 million vehicles exported. Chery has remained the No.1 among Chinese brands in exporting passenger cars for 18 consecutive years. iFlytek, a well-known listed enterprise of intelligent voice and artificial intelligence, has long been engaged in the research of core AI technologies such as speech and language, natural language understanding, image recognition and video analysis, machine learning & reasoning and autonomous learning, with cutting-edge technologies in the world. Chery and iFlytek have cooperated with each other for a long time. The first cooperation between them was carried out in 2003, and the strategic partnership was formally established in 2017.Up to now, the two sides have carried out intelligent cooperation on more than 22 mass production models.

Under the comprehensive deepening strategic cooperation framework agreement, the two sides will continue to deepen cooperation in the areas of smart cockpit and Internet of Vehicles solutions, on which they have worked together for many years, develop a series of intelligent products, jointly create intelligent vehicle audio systems and solutions for various Chery brands, and carry out comprehensive and in-depth cooperation in AI marketing & service, intelligent customer service center and other fields. The two sides will use their respective resources to cooperate on intelligent driving and, under appropriate conditions, try to jointly build an autonomous vehicle that can reach level 4 under specific scenarios. Based on the advantages of Chery’s overseas market and iFlytek’s multilingual technology, both parties will explore international multilingual cooperation, focus on the key export regions of Chery Automobile, Chery develops intelligent interactive products in English, Russian, Arabic, Portuguese and other languages to help Chery promote its globalization strategy.

SOURCE: Chery