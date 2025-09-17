Cheche Group expands partnership with Volkswagen Anhui, delivering end-to-end risk management for new energy vehicles

Cheche Group Inc. ("Cheche" or the "Company"), China's leading auto insurance technology platform, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Volkswagen (Anhui) Automotive Company Limited ("Volkswagen Anhui"), through the agreement with Volkswagen (Anhui) Digital Sales and Services Co., Ltd. ("DSSO"), as the automaker continues to roll out new models

Cheche will provide comprehensive risk management services for Volkswagen Anhui’s upcoming ID.EVO model, covering the full spectrum ranging from underwriting to digital claims management. This marks a significant step forward in delivering integrated, tech-enabled insurance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the new energy vehicle (NEV) market.

The ID.EVO is Volkswagen’s first fully connected, full-size pure electric SUV concept, symbolizing the brand’s ongoing evolution in the electric mobility space. As a trusted partner, Cheche will support Volkswagen’s transformation strategy in China and globally by offering scalable, intelligent insurance infrastructure.

“Our collaboration with Volkswagen Anhui reflects our commitment to enabling the NEV ecosystem with smart, end-to-end insurance solutions,” said Lei Zhang, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Cheche Group. “We’re proud to help power the next chapter of sustainable mobility.”

This partnership reinforces Cheche’s position as a key enabler of digital insurance innovation in China’s rapidly growing NEV sector.

SOURCE: Cheche Group