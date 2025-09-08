Cheche Group and Nio deepen partnership to enhance insurance services for new energy vehicles

Cheche Group Inc.("Cheche" or the "Company"), China's leading auto insurance technology platform, today announced a new phase in its partnership with Nio Inc. ("Nio"), aimed at delivering refined insurance services across Nio's multi-brand portfolio

Cheche Group Inc.(“Cheche” or the “Company”), China’s leading auto insurance technology platform, today announced a new phase in its partnership with Nio Inc. (“Nio”), aimed at delivering refined insurance services across Nio’s multi-brand portfolio. The collaboration will focus on optimizing the insurance experience for new energy vehicles, including policy issuance, intelligent risk control, and claims management.

According to Nio’s latest delivery data, it delivered 31,305 vehicles in August 2025, representing a 55.2% year-over-year increase and setting a new monthly record. Year-to-date deliveries have reached 166,472 units, with cumulative deliveries surpassing 830,000 vehicles. Nio’s multi-brand strategy is gaining scale and momentum.

Nio’s founder also revealed production targets for the coming months: the Onvo L90 is expected to reach a monthly capacity of 15,000 units in October 2025, while the newly launched ES8 will ramp up to 15,000 units by December 2025. Nio has set a fourth-quarter monthly delivery goal of 50,000 vehicles.

“As Nio’s delivery volume continues to scale, we see a clear opportunity to support the growing demand for insurance solutions tailored to new energy vehicles. This momentum is expected to translate into meaningful growth for Cheche, with deeper synergies between our teams becoming increasingly evident in the fourth quarter,” said Lei Zhang, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Cheche Group.

SOURCE: Cheche