ChatGPT is now available in many Volkswagen models

The well-known AI tool will complement Volkswagen’s own online voice assistant IDA

Volkswagen models featuring the new-generation infotainment system are now also equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) of ChatGPT. The AI-based research tool is available in all new vehicles in the all-electric ID. family, as well as in the new Golf, new Tiguan and new Passat. It can be accessed using the IDA voice assistant and offers a range of new options that go far beyond the voice control previously available. For example, customers can now have search results read out to them, and can interact with the car using natural language.

Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Development: “Volkswagen has a long tradition of democratising technologies. As a volume manufacturer, we make these technologies accessible to large numbers of people. By seamlessly integrating ChatGPT into the backend of our voice assistant, we are now offering drivers the opportunity to use this artificial intelligence on a daily basis, thus underlining how innovative our products are.”

Current Volkswagen models already allow users to control the infotainment, navigation and climate control systems using the IDA online voice assistant. The vehicle is also able to answer questions about various topics. But with the introduction of ChatGPT, the possibilities have expanded significantly: for example, AI can provide information on tourist attractions, report on past football tournaments or help solve maths problems. All of this works intuitively: the driver simply talks to the assistant in natural language, and there is no need for them to take their eyes off the road.

Easy to use, no additional account necessary. Volkswagen customers with an existing account for VW Connect/VW Connect Plus can use the IDA voice assistant as usual – they do not require additional access or an additional app. The digital assistant is launched by saying “Hello IDA” or pressing the button on the steering wheel. Only if a query cannot be answered by the Volkswagen system is it forwarded anonymously to ChatGPT; the answer is then provided in the familiar Volkswagen voice. At no point does ChatGPT gain access to vehicle data. Questions and answers are deleted immediately in order to ensure optimal data protection. The online voice assistant can be deactivated either in the settings area of the Volkswagen app or in the infotainment system’s privacy settings.

Technology available in five languages. In January 2024, Volkswagen presented the first vehicles with ChatGPT integrated into the IDA voice assistant at the CES 2024, a trade show for electronics. The technology is currently available in the system languages English (US), English (UK), Spanish, Czech and German. Its use in Volkswagen vehicles has been made possible thanks to a collaboration with Cerence Inc., the global leader in automotive AI solutions, and its Cerence Chat Pro, which uses a variety of sources – including ChatGPT – to enable IDA to provide accurate and relevant responses to nearly every query imaginable.

SOURCE: Volkswagen