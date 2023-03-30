Chart Industries and Nikola execute strategic partnership for hydrogen-related equipment

Chart Industries, Inc., a leading global engineering design and manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the clean energy and industrial gas markets, and Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, executed a strategic collaboration agreement including liquid hydrogen storage tanks, transport trailers, and the development of new mobile and modular hydrogen refueling stations for quick deployment

Chart Industries, Inc., a leading global engineering design and manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the clean energy and industrial gas markets, and Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, executed a strategic collaboration agreement including liquid hydrogen storage tanks, transport trailers, and the development of new mobile and modular hydrogen refueling stations for quick deployment. This agreement includes additional collaboration on the advancement of hydrogen technology for infrastructure and truck on-board fuel systems.

Nikola has recently signed purchase orders with Chart for multiple liquid hydrogen storage tanks, mobile and modular refueling stations, and liquid hydrogen transport trailers to meet Nikola’s needs for deploying the Nikola Tre hydrogen electric vehicles to support key customers and advance the efforts to decarbonize the transport sector. This relationship builds on a previously signed development agreement between Chart and Nikola to work together to develop innovative solutions for the hydrogen electric vehicle market.

Through this agreement, Chart is providing first-of-kind fully integrated mobile and modular hydrogen fueling stations for heavy-duty vehicles providing a quickly deployable fueling solution with lower capital requirements. This transportable fuel station lowers the barrier to entry and is an ideal solution for smaller fleets or any immediate and interim fueling needs. The dense liquid hydrogen storage and efficient liquid high pressure dispense pump also lowers station operating costs.

Nikola, via HYLA, is bringing comprehensive zero-emission heavy-duty trucking energy solutions to market, and each station within the HYLA hydrogen network will serve as an important step in the delivery of a broader array of hydrogen fueling solutions to the commercial trucking industry.

This purchase also includes the most recent design of Chart’s liquid hydrogen transport trailers, building upon over 57 years of hydrogen trailer experience. This new trailer is a lightweight option designed to be pulled by hydrogen electric vehicles.

“We are excited to partner with Nikola and bring first-of-a-kind, quickly deployable hydrogen solutions to the market,” stated Jill Evanko, CEO and President.

“Nikola is on a mission to transform the transportation industry and by aligning with forward-looking companies such as Chart, we are confident this ambitious goal will be achieved,” said Michael Lohscheller, President and CEO, Nikola Corporation. “We know our customers are interested in transitioning to hydrogen quickly and seamlessly. Solutions like Chart’s hydrogen transport trailers will play an important part in jump starting a hydrogen ecosystem.”

With a range of up to 500 miles, the Nikola Tre hydrogen electric vehicle is expected to have among the longest ranges of all commercially available zero tailpipe emission Class 8 trucks while realizing weight savings when compared to Class 8 BEVs with similar range. The Tre hydrogen electric vehicle is well-suited for a variety of applications ranging from drayage and intermodal to metro-regional truckload and less than truckload to certain specialized hauling use cases.

SOURCE: Nikola