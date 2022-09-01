Charging more affordable for EV drivers: Elli becomes partner of the &Charge bonus programme

Volkswagen subsidiary Elli and technology company &Charge have forged a partnership committed to creating continuously better charging experiences

The Volkswagen subsidiary Elli, which oversees all activities involving charging and energy in the Group, has become a partner in the sustainable bonus programme offered by &Charge. The goal is to consistently improve the charging experience with the help of customer feedback and to provide money savings at the charging station. Elli charging-tariff customers as well as users of SEAT and CUPRA Easy Charging, ŠKODA AUTO Powerpass and, in future, Volkswagen We Charge will benefit from the partnership as they will immediately be able to redeem the &Charge kilometres they have collected for Elli charging vouchers.

Users collect the needed &Charge kilometres by completing various activities using the &Charge app, a leading platform that combines smart user engagement with value-added services related to electric car charging. This works by, among other activities, shopping in one of the 1,500 partner shops across Europe &Charge (and-charge.com), evaluating charging stations and enriching charging station data. Drivers of electric cars who provide, for example, live information on the &Charge app about the charging infrastructure and the recently completed charging process itself will receive a reward of at least 10 &Charge kilometres for each contribution. Users can now exchange their collected &Charge kilometres for Elli charging credits worth €4 (50 &Charge kilometres) and €20 (250 &Charge kilometres). Credit can be redeemed in the Elli, SEAT, CUPRA, ŠKODA AUTO and Volkswagen charging apps.

Actively participating in activities and using the &Charge app are also rewarded with points called “enthusiast points”. These points will enable users to obtain additional benefits on the &Charge platform on a step-by-step basis.

Simon Löffler, CCO of Elli, says: “Partnerships like the one with &Charge help to establish and successfully shape a customer-friendly overall ecosystem for electric cars. Active feedback from customers is extremely important, and we at Elli have always been convinced of this. We therefore appreciate &Charge’s innovative approach and look forwardthat in future customers will exchange &Charge kilometres for charging vouchers.”

Simon Vogt, the CSO and co-founder of &Charge, stressed one point: “Working with Elli represents a huge milestone to us. We are working together to make the charging of electric cars more affordable and are contributing to the success of e-mobility. &Charge and Elli are two companies that focus on creating a seamless and holistic charging experience for drivers of electric cars. This partnership represents an important step towards a real charging experience. It will set new standards in the e-mobility eco-system.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen