Charging infrastructure partnership with Pilot Company to support Mack electric vehicle growth

GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 15, 2022) – Mack Trucks’ plans to grow its electric vehicle sales received a boost today with the announcement that Mack’s parent company, the Volvo Group, has signed a Letter of Intent with Pilot Company to bring public charging infrastructure to medium- and heavy-duty North American customers.

The Letter of Intent stipulates that the Volvo Group and its commercial brands will provide their expertise to help identify which locations should be prioritized for electromobility infrastructure, based on current and expected battery-electric truck adoption, customer charging requirements, as well as the availability of federal and state funding to offset capital expenses, while Pilot Company intends to install high-performance charging infrastructure at select Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the U.S. There are more than 750 Pilot and Flying J locations throughout North America.

“Partnerships like this one are important for Mack, our industry, and for society as a whole,” said Martin Weissburg, president of Mack Trucks and chairman of Volvo Group North America. “Mack and the Volvo Group are committed to being leaders in the transition to zero-emission transportation and accelerating the availability of publicly accessible charging is crucial to achieving the decarbonized, sustainable future we’re dedicated to helping bring about.”

Mack Trucks currently offers the Class 8 Mack LR Electric refuse model. Launched in March 2022, the next generation Mack LR Electric model offers a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity providing ample energy and range to meet customer performance and operational needs. Twin electric motors produce 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero RPM.

“Pilot Company and Mack Trucks have been synonymous with the American freight and transportation industries for decades, making this partnership a natural fit,” said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Company. “Together, we will work to identify public funding opportunities and to develop the infrastructure our customers need to move toward zero-emission fleets, helping to create a better world for future generations.”

Equipped with four NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries that are charged through a 150 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, the LR Electric’s batteries power the vehicle and all onboard accessories through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. Energy from the two-stage regenerative braking system is recaptured from the hundreds of stops the LR Electric makes each day as its load increases.

Partnership is the new leadership. The partnership with Pilot Company will enable BEV customers to access selected charging locations strategically located in high-traffic areas of North America, helping to ensure that BEVs have the power necessary to reach their destinations. The charging network will support increased adoption of BEVs as well as help customers reach their sustainability goals.

SOURCE: Mack Trucks