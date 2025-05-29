ChargerHelp and Epic Charging partner to launch first fully integrated EV charger service ticketing platform

ChargerHelp, a pioneer in EV charger reliability, has partnered with Epic Charging, a leading EV charging software provider, to launch the industry’s first fully integrated service ticketing solution

ChargerHelp, a pioneer in EV charger reliability, has partnered with Epic Charging, a leading EV charging software provider, to launch the industry’s first fully integrated service ticketing solution. This collaboration marks a major step toward solving one of the EV industry’s most pressing challenges: charger downtime.

In Q4 2024, J.D. Power reported that 1 in 5 EV drivers were unable to complete a charge at public stations due to outages, hardware malfunctions, or payment system failures. With California proposing new regulations to penalize excessive charger downtime, the pressure on operators to maintain uptime and the need for transparency increases rapidly.

The new solution combines the service ticketing capabilities of EMPWR, ChargerHelp’s proprietary O&M technology platform, with Epic Charging’s CPMS. This will provide a unified interface for service ticket creation, tracking, and resolution. Service tickets will automatically sync via API with EMPWR’s ticketing capabilities, as well as third-party platforms including Zendesk and HubSpot. This will allow charger hosts and operators to manage service workflows directly within the Epic dashboard, saving time and optimizing the service ticketing process for higher uptime.

“The future of EV charging depends on reliability,” said Kameale Terry, CEO of ChargerHelp. “That’s why our partnership with Epic Charging means so much. Together, we’ve created a seamless, integrated system that brings CPMS, ticketing, diagnostics, and dispatch under one roof—something this industry has needed for a long time. After five years of working alongside technicians and customers, we’ve seen how fragmented systems slow us down. This collaboration isn’t just about technology—it’s about building trust, setting a higher standard, and showing what’s possible when we lead with intention. I’m deeply proud of our team and grateful for the shared vision we’ve found in Epic.”

The integration introduces powerful functionality for site hosts and operators:

A centralized view of service tickets to manage maintenance requests

Full visibility by chargers and locations

Real-time ticket sync with customer accounts

Multi-tenant support for large portfolios and distributed teams

Advanced reporting tools and export features for compliance and internal tracking

“We’ve heard from customers again and again: uptime is their #1 concern,” said Michael Bakunin, CEO of Epic Charging. “This partnership with ChargerHelp gives our users the tools they need to resolve issues faster — and most importantly, stay ahead of what’s coming from both regulators and EV drivers.”

This partnership reflects a broader shift in the EV charging industry from simply deploying infrastructure to ensuring operational excellence, transparency, and long-term reliability. Reliability is only attainable through collaboration across the ecosystem; this partnership demonstrates ChargerHelp’s and Epic Charging’s commitment to putting customers first.

