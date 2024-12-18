ChargePoint and General Motors collaborate to install up to 500 electric vehicle fast charging ports

Chargers to feature class-leading charging speeds and showcase ChargePoint’s Omni Port connector system for compatibility with current and future EVs

Today, ChargePoint , a leading provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), and General Motors (GM) announced plans to further accelerate EV infrastructure growth in the U.S. The companies are joining efforts to install up to 500 ultra-fast charging ports at strategic locations across the U.S., featuring the latest innovations in EV charging to improve access to chargers and help drivers get back on the road faster than ever. ChargePoint and GM intend for the locations to be opened and available to the public before the end of 2025.

Branded GM Energy, many applicable locations will be equipped with ChargePoint’s revolutionary Omni Port system. Omni Port allows vehicles with CCS or NACS charging ports to seamlessly charge at any charger, without the need to carry an adapter or dedicate a parking space to a particular connector type. Many of the charging stations planned for the collaboration will feature ultra-fast charging through ChargePoint’s Express Plus platform, which is capable of charging speeds up to 500kW.

“The transition to electric mobility continues to be driven by leaders such as General Motors offering innovative EVs and committing to make chargers as ubiquitous as possible,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “Our collaboration with GM represents a significant investment in the infrastructure to enable fast and easy charging for all. Together, ChargePoint and GM will deliver a seamless fast charging experience via reliable charging hardware managed by our industry leading software platform.”

“Continuing to provide customers with better charging options helps to remove barriers to EV adoption and improve the ownership experience. Today, GM drivers have access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge and we are proud that this collaboration with ChargePoint adds even more reliable, accessible and convenient charging experiences,” said Wade Sheffer, GM Energy vice president. “With ultra-fast charging, Omni Port technology, and excellent customer experiences, this collaboration should be another reason why EV drivers and the EV-curious should be excited.”

Through the collaboration, ChargePoint and GM are accelerating the deployment of DC fast charging across the U.S. through an incentive program designed to make it easier for third-party charge point operators (CPOs) to own and operate EV charging infrastructure.

SOURCE: GM