Charged up: Toyota West Virginia invests $88 million in new hybrid transaxle line

Company celebrates announcement with $100,000 donation supporting workforce development

Building on Toyota’s unwavering commitment to reinvesting profits in its U.S. operations, Toyota West Virginia will invest $88 million to assemble the next generation of hybrid transaxles. This brings the total plant investment to more than $2.8 billion and reinforces long-term job security to its more than 2,000 team members.

“This investment is another example of Toyota’s ‘build where we sell’ philosophy and further proof of the company’s confidence in our team members,” said David Rosier, president of Toyota West Virginia. “Their willingness to embrace innovation and champion bold ideas continues to drive us forward, and we’re proud to play a pivotal role in providing customers with a variety of drivetrain options.”

Scheduled to start production in late 2026, the drivetrain component will help power future North American-assembled Toyota and Lexus models. The hybrid transaxle transfers power seamlessly between the engine, electric motor and wheels. Hybrid electric vehicles are a key component of Toyota’s multi-pathway approach to electrification and the new line will support the growing market.

Toyota is deeply invested in the U.S., with nearly 50,000 employees working in 11 plants, including a joint venture with Mazda in Alabama. Since 2018, Toyota has invested $25 billion in American manufacturing and another $28.5 billion to support our growing network of domestic suppliers. Over 50 percent of vehicles sold in the U.S. are assembled here and nearly 80 percent of vehicles we sell in the U.S. are assembled in North America. The West Virginia plant’s production supports Toyota’s facilities in Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama and Canada.

“I applaud this major investment into our state,” West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey said. “As the home of Toyota’s only North American plant for this complex machinery, West Virginia will continue to prioritize economic development and skilled jobs for our workforce. Thank you to Toyota for their commitment to growing their presence here in the Mountain State.”

To celebrate the continued commitment to the Mountain State, Toyota West Virginia is donating $100,000 to the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center at Marshall University to support the center’s workforce development program. The goal of this initiative is to broaden recruiting efforts for the school’s skills programs and introduce more people to careers in advanced manufacturing.

“This generous contribution from Toyota West Virginia will have a lasting impact on our efforts to create a more dynamic and innovative workforce in advanced manufacturing,” said Marshall President Brad D. Smith. “Through this program, we are opening doors for so many to gain critical skills, explore rewarding careers and help shape the future of this industry.”

West Virginia State Senator Glenn Jefferies, who represents the district where the plant is located, also lauded the announcement.

“Toyota West Virginia has been a long-standing and valued partner to both the state and Putnam County,” Jefferies said. “This announcement regarding the sixth-generation hybrid transaxle is yet another example of Toyota’s continued commitment to investing in West Virginia and supporting this plant as a key economic driver. Toyota’s success here is a story we proudly share when promoting the state for future economic development opportunities — they continue to set the bar.”

Toyota West Virginia assembles both engines and drivetrain components for Toyota’s North American operations, and it remains the only Toyota plant in North America to assemble hybrid transaxles.

