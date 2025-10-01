Changes to the Volvo Group Executive Board and Renault Trucks management team

After ten years of service, Bruno Blin, has decided to step down from his role as member of the Volvo Group Executive Board and President Renault Trucks

After ten years of service, Bruno Blin, has decided to step down from his role as member of the Volvo Group Executive Board and President Renault Trucks. He will be replaced by Antoine Duclaux, currently Senior Vice President Renault Trucks International.

Bruno Blin has played a pivotal role in Renault Truck’s profitability journey and has been an early advocate for advancing sustainable transport solutions. Going forward, he will remain with the Volvo Group, contributing to various strategic projects.

“We are deeply grateful to Bruno for his many years of dedicated service. His forward-thinking mindset, strong business acumen and advocacy for sustainability have left a lasting mark on Renault Trucks”, says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.

Bruno Blin will be succeeded by Antoine Duclaux, currently leading the Renault Trucks international division. Antoine Duclaux has extensive experience in the transportation and construction industries, having held several leadership roles at Volvo Group and Holcim.

The transition will take effect on November 1st, 2025.

SOURCE: Volvo Group