Changes on Knorr-Bremse AG Supervisory and Executive Boards

At an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of Knorr- Bremse AG, Prof. Klaus Mangold was appointed to the company’s Supervisory Board, effective September 1, 2018. The Supervisory Board simultaneously elected him its new chairman. Prior to this, Hans-Georg Härter had resigned from the Supervisory Board for health reasons; he officially leaves the Board on August 31, 2018.

In addition, Dr. Jürgen Wilder was appointed to the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG with responsibility for the Rail Vehicle Systems division, effective September 1, 2018.

Hans-Georg Härter had been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2012, becoming its chairman in 2016. “I would like to thank Mr. Härter for our trusting collaboration and his great dedication to the company. I send him my best wishes for a speedy recovery,” says Heinz Hermann Thiele, proprietor of Knorr-Bremse AG. “At the same time, I would like to welcome Prof. Mangold as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. His wide-ranging international experience, industry know-how and networks will make him very valuable to the company.”

Klaus Mangold has significant business and industry experience with both German and international companies. From 1995 to 2003, he was a member of the Executive Board of Daimler AG. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TUI AG and holds seats on several supervisory and advisory boards, including Continental AG (Germany), Alstom S.A. (France), and Baiterek NMH (Kazakhstan). In addition, he serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rothschild GmbH, Germany. From 1999 to 2010 he was Chairman of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations. “I am looking forward to supporting the company during these exciting times and joining forces with its Executive Board and employees to guide it into the future,” says Prof. Mangold, commenting on his election as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG.

The Supervisory Board has also appointed Dr. Jürgen Wilder to the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG, effective September 1, 2018. He takes over from Klaus Deller as Member of the Executive Board responsible for the Rail Vehicle Systems division. Since 2016, Deller has been responsible for this division while also serving as Chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG. Going forward, he will focus on the role of CEO with associated responsibility for Corporate Planning, HR, Communications and Knorr Excellence.

Heinz Hermann Thiele, proprietor of Knorr-Bremse AG, says: “In Dr. Wilder we have been able to appoint a highly experienced manager from the international transportation and logistics sector to the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse. He is exceptionally well qualified and brings to the table proven expertise both in driving the strategic growth of corporate divisions and in restructuring.” Thiele goes on to say: “I would like to thank Mr. Deller for his great commitment to the Rail Vehicle Systems division in recent years. He is handing over a healthy and flourishing division.”

From 2015 to 2017 Jürgen Wilder (48) served as CEO of DB Cargo AG, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn AG. Wilder previously held various positions at Siemens AG, most recently that of CEO of the Mainline Transportation Global Business Unit, where starting in 2013 he successfully restructured and expanded its business with high-speed and regional commuter trains and locomotives. From 2004 he worked for Siemens Industry Inc. (USA) heading up the restructuring of the Mobility Rolling Stock business, and going on to achieve steady growth in sales and profits as CEO. In 2011 Wilder moved to Siemens AG in Munich, where he worked as Head of Strategy in the newly created Infrastructure and Cities sector. He studied physics at the University of Göttingen and received his doctorate from the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Mainz (Germany), before undertaking a period of research at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA).

Caption 1: Prof. Klaus Mangold has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Knorr- Bremse AG.

Caption 2: As of September 2018, Dr. Jürgen Wilder will be responsible for the Rail Vehicle Systems division on the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG.

Knorr-Bremse is the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other safety- critical rail and commercial vehicle systems. Knorr-Bremse’s products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. For more than 110 years the company has been the industry innovator, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with an edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany’s most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: urbanization, eco-effi- ciency, digitization and automated driving.

More than 29,000 employees (per June 30, 2018) at over 100 sites in more than 30 countries use their competence and motivation to satisfy customers worldwide with products and services. Localization is a central focus of Knorr-Bremse’s strategy. Knorr-Bremse delivers braking, entrance, control and aux- iliary power supply systems, HVAC and driver assistance systems for rail vehicles, as well as braking, steering, powertrain and transmission control solutions, and driver assistance systems for commercial vehicles.

In 2017, Knorr-Bremse’s two divisions together generated revenues of EUR 6.2 billion (IFRS). A com- prehensive aftermarket & services business with high entry barriers gives these revenues increasingly cyclically independent stability. The company benefits from strong, entrepreneurial and experienced management. Technical excellence, reliability, passion and responsibility are deeply embedded in its corporate culture.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.