Changes in Volvo Cars’ Nomination Committee

Volvo Cars’ Nomination Committee has convened after Geely Sweden Holdings AB announced that it has appointed Lone Fønss Schrøder and Per Ansgar as its new representatives in Volvo Cars’ Nomination Committee, replacing Thomas Johnstone and Yimin Chen, who have resigned.

In line with the principles adopted by Volvo Cars’ Annual General Meeting and based on the shareholder information as of 30 August 2024 the Nomination Committee now consists of the following members:

Lone Fønss Schrøder, appointed by Geely Sweden Holdings AB (new)

Per Ansgar, appointed by Geely Sweden Holdings AB (new)

Anders Oscarsson, appointed by AMF as the second largest shareholder

Emilie Westholm, appointed by Folksam as the third largest shareholder

Eric Li, Chairperson of the Board of Volvo Car AB

The Nomination Committee represents approximately 84 percent of the total voting rights of Volvo Car AB based on the ownership structure as of 30 August 2024.

Lone Fønss Schrøder will be the Chairperson of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee is continuously assigned to make proposals to the General Meeting in respect of the Chairperson at the General Meeting, elections of Board members and chairperson of the Board, remuneration of each Board member, election of auditor and remuneration to the auditor and, to the extent deemed necessary, proposals for amendments to the instruction for the Nomination Committee.

