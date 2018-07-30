Changes in the management of the DRÄXLMAIER Group

Jürgen Otto will join the management board of the DRÄXLMAIER Group effective January 1, 2019, and will take over the CEO position from Fritz Dräxlmaier.

Fritz Dräxlmaier, who currently holds both the CEO and chairman of the executive board position, will continue to serve as chairman. He will also remain associated with the company as shareholder representative. With this change, Fritz Dräxlmaier has taken another important strategic step toward a sustainable development of the management of the DRÄXLMAIER Group.

Fritz Dräxlmaier has been working in the family business for more than 45 years. He first gained management experience right after completing his studies in the late 1970s by managing the expansion to North America with a site in Niagara Falls, Canada. Ten years later. he assumed overall management from his father, Fritz Dräxlmaier Sr.

In his position as CEO, Fritz Dräxlmaier was able to improve the total performance of the DRÄXLMAIER Group to more than 4 billion euro (2017). At that time, the company developed through organic growth without acquisitions. The group is one of the fastest- growing, most sustainable companies in Europe, which is evidenced by the award given by the media group Welt and Accenture. “DRÄXLMAIER is a company that not everyone knows, but that shows enormously sustainable growth that makes DRÄXLMAIER one of the hidden champions in Germany,” said Thomas Exner, jury member and head of the economy department of the Welt Group, in his laudatory speech.