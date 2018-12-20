Change to senior management at MAHLE

Martin Wellhöffer (40) will assume the management of Automotive Sales and Application Engineering at MAHLE as of April 1, 2019. He will succeed Arnd Franz (53), who leaves the company of his own request on March 31, 2019

Martin Wellhöffer to become new head of Automotive Sales and Application Engineering

Martin Wellhöffer, who has held various positions in Sales at MAHLE since 2004 and is currently responsible for Corporate and Sales Planning, will take over Automotive Sales and Application Engineering at MAHLE with effect from April 1, 2019. In his new role, he will join the MAHLE Management Committee and report to the Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of the MAHLE Group, Dr. Jörg Stratmann.

“We are delighted to have found an excellent successor for this post in Martin Wellhöffer. His expertise in the global markets and his many years of sales experience make him a strong appointment for this important role. I’m particularly pleased that we have been able to fill the position from within the company,” says Dr. Stratmann.

“We would like to thank Arnd Franz for his successful service over many years and his exceptional commitment to the MAHLE Group. We wish him all the best and much success in his future endeavors.”

Source: MAHLE