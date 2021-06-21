Change of leadership at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth: Dr Andreas Bachhofer takes over responsibility for the Daimler Trucks location

Dr Andreas Bachhofer will become the new Plant Manager and Head of Production at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth, effective from August 1, 2021

Personnel changes at Daimler Trucks: Dr Andreas Bachhofer (51) will become the new Plant Manager and Head of Production at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth. He will thus assume responsibility for the largest assembly plant of Mercedes-Benz Trucks with around 10,000 employees, effective from August 1, 2021.

“The commercial vehicle industry is facing immense technological change – this also means transformation at our production sites. The steady further development of the Wörth site, especially with the preparations for the start of eActros series production, has already been continuously driven forward under the leadership of his predecessor Matthias Jurytko. With Andreas Bachhofer, we have gained a very experienced colleague with proven production and transformation expertise to manage the site, who will consistently develop Wörth further. I wish him every success in this important position,” says Karin Rådström, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

Dr Andreas Bachhofer was most recently part of the Transformation Office at Mercedes-Benz Trucks, where he focused on the design and implementation of lean processes and management structures. Before that, he was responsible for the production and development site in Aksaray (Turkey) from 2017 to 2020. During his career at Daimler Trucks, he held various positions at Mercedes-Benz Trucks, including Head of Quality Management and Head of Life Cycle Management. He began his career at Daimler in 1995 as a doctoral student at the Sindelfingen plant and has since gained broad international management experience at Mercedes-Benz Cars and Daimler Trucks.

SOURCE: Daimler