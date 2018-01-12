Change in the Infineon Technologies AG Supervisory Board

Wolfgang Mayrhuber has informed the members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Infineon Technologies AG that he will resign as member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board effective as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 22 February 2018. Mayrhuber, aged 70, has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies AG since 2011.

The Supervisory Board will propose that the Annual General Meeting elect Dr. Wolfgang Eder, Chief Executive Officer of voestalpine AG, Linz, Austria, to the Supervisory Board as a new shareholder representative. The Supervisory Board considers Dr. Eder perfectly suited to take on the chairmanship of the supervisory board in the medium term. Initially, Dr. Eckart Sünner, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2007, shall succeed Wolfgang Mayrhuber as Supervisory Board Chairman.

“Thanks to its leading position in highly promising markets, Infineon is excellently positioned to continue its success story of the past years,” says Wolfgang Mayrhuber. “I therefore believe it is the right time to hand over the reins to a new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies AG. I am delighted that Dr. Eckart Sünner has expressed his willingness to assume the chairmanship and that Dr. Wolfgang Eder will stand as a candidate for the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting. I thank all members of the Supervisory Board and Management Board for the fine and trusted working relationship.”

Dr. Eckart Sünner is an independent attorney. He has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies AG since 2007 and has closely accompanied the development of the company for more than ten years. Sünner studied law at the Universities of Munich, Berlin (Freie Universität) and Marburg/Lahn and received his doctorate in law at the University of Regensburg in 1969. Dr. Eckart Sünner has been a member of the Supervisory Board of K+S AG since April 1992.

Born in 1952, Dr. Wolfgang Eder is a manager of international standing. He studied law at the University of Salzburg before starting his career at the Legal department of voestalpine AG four decades ago. He built the Mergers & Acquisitions division there. After successfully taking the formerly state-owned company public, he was appointed to its Management Board in 1995. He has been Chief Executive Officer of voestalpine AG since April 2004. He was also President of EUROFER, the European Steel Association for almost five years until May 2014 and Chairman of the World Steel Association worldsteel from 2014 to 2016.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.