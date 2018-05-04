Change of CEO at BASF: Brudermüller to succeed Bock

Effective as of the end of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting 2018, Dr. Martin Brudermüller will become the new Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE. At the Annual Meeting, Dr. Kurt Bock, the previous Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, presented his successor with a 3D-printed model of a storage tank, on whose outside staircase a BASF employee climbs to the highest point. After the end of the statutory two-year cooling-off period, Bock is to be elected to the Supervisory Board in 2020. Since 2006, Brudermüller has been a member of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE, since 2011, Vice Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors and, since 2015, Chief Technology Officer.

The miniature is made of PLA (Polylactic Acid) and was manufactured using an additive material extrusion process by BigRep GmbH, a strategic partner of BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH. With materials, system solutions, components and services, BASF has a broad portfolio in the field of 3D printing.

