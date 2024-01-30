Champion in urban areas: FUSO eCanter is now available in Hong Kong

Daimler Truck AG (“Daimler Truck”) and their Japanese subsidiary Mitsubishi Fuso Bus and Truck Corporation (MFTBC, “FUSO”) announce the market launch of the Next Generation eCanter in Hong Kong

Daimler Truck AG (“Daimler Truck”) and their Japanese subsidiary Mitsubishi Fuso Bus and Truck Corporation (MFTBC, “FUSO”) announce the market launch of the Next Generation eCanter in Hong Kong. The latest version of the versatile all-electric light-duty truck will be available from January in different variants between 5 and 8.55 tons.

With its versatile body applications and compact dimensions, the FUSO eCanter is ideal for inner-city transportation in dense urban areas. With more than 7 million inhabitants in an area of 1100 square kilometers, Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated metropolises in the world.

The vehicles for the Hong Kong market are produced at the MFTBC plant in Kawasaki and fitted locally in Hong Kong with bodies that meet market requirements. The eCanter is equipped with safety features such as Active Sideguard Assist 1.0 and Active Attention Assist, thus increasing the safety of the driver and other road users. The eCanter will be distributed by the partner Universal Cars Ltd., which has been selling FUSO brand vehicles exclusively since 1976.

Hong Kong currently has Euro VI emission standards for trucks, and the city aims to be completely CO 2 -neutral by 2050. As traffic in Hong Kong accounts for around 20 percent of the city’s CO 2 emissions, the spread of electric vehicles such as the eCanter should make an important contribution to climate neutrality. To promote the spread of electric commercial vehicles, the Hong Kong government has set up a 1.1 billion Hong Kong Dollar (HDK) (approx. 117 Mio EUR) New Energy Transport Fund to promote the integration of electric vehicles into existing fleets. The eCanter is expected to be on the list of eligible vehicles that qualify for government subsidies.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck