Chain, chain, chain: how BorgWarner’s automotive chain technology is propelling hybrid and electric vehicles

As the automotive industry evolves to hybrid and electric propulsion, chain drive technology is a strategic enabler. With more than a half-century’s worth of experience and success in developing and manufacturing HY-VO® (High Velocity Chain on Involute Profile Sprockets) chain drive systems, BorgWarner is leading the way in hybrid drive system solutions.

Commonly applied in transfer cases and transmissions, the BorgWarner HY-VO chain – a patented, inverted-tooth, silent chain technology that utilizes a high-efficiency rocker joint – is being applied to P2 off-axis (the electric motor is located between the engine and transmission), P3 (the electric motor is located after the transmission output) and P4 (the electric motor is located at the rear axle) hybrid systems.

“BorgWarner invented the patented HY-VO chain drive technology that has revolutionized chain drives, delivering millions of HY-VO chain drives to the automotive market each year,” said Joel Wiegert, President and General Manager Morse Systems and Vice President, BorgWarner Inc. “We are excited that our HY-VO chains can be a key enabler for hybrid and electric vehicles. We look at it as a great example of how our long-standing expertise can be a vital part of where the future of the auto industry is going.”

Generally chain drives are easily integrated into transmission designs in P2 off-axis, P3 and P4 hybrid applications and offer greater layout flexibility. Beyond easy packaging and reduced mechanical complexity, chain drive systems are able to achieve a large range of drive ratios and provide opportunities for reduced manufacturing and assembly costs.

Through BorgWarner’s random pattern technology, the HY-VO chains also have the ability to minimize noise, vibration and harshness levels, resulting in a better driving experience for the customer.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: BorgWarner