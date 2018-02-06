CEVA relocates its Headquarters in Iberia

CEVA Logistics, one of the world’s largest supply chain management companies, has relocated its Iberia cluster’s head office to a new site in Madrid.

The former head office was at Alcobendas, to the north of Madrid, the new office which became fully operational this month is at Coslada, just to the south of the city’s Barajas Airport and close the country major road network.

The three storey building hosts all back office employees and special teams departments. In addition to the 1,300 office space the facilities include a 2,600 sqm warehouse that will be used as customs warehouse and distribution cross-dock platform. An added benefit for customers is that the transport department is now also located on the same site.

Marco Galbusera, Managing Director of CEVA in Iberia, said: “We have always considered the Coslada area as potentially the ideal location for our head office functions and this new building not only provides us with the capacity to expand as our business grows but it enables us to have warehouse capacity on the same site, near the airport which we can use to further grow business opportunities in both CL and FM”.

The address of the new facility is:

CEVA Iberia: Avenida de Fuentemar 9, 28823, Coslada, Spain

