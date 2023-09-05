CEVA Logistics switches 14 trucks in France to HVO biofuel

This switch will reduce the annual carbon footprint by more than 1,200 tons of CO2

As part of its efforts to reduce emissions from its Ground operations, CEVA Logistics is switching the logistics flows it operates for Toyota Motor Europe in Northern France to HVO synthetic biodiesel. By using this biofuel to power trucks over a distance of 6,400 km every day, the company will cut its annual carbon emissions by more 1,200 tons.

The fourteen CEVA trucks, used to collect and deliver automotive parts, are deployed on three daily routes to supply the Toyota Motor Manufacturing France plant and Toyota’s cross-docking platform in Onnaing, nearby Valenciennes. This switch to a low-carbon alternative to diesel should lead to an annual saving of 470,000 liters of ordinary fuel.

Reducing the carbon footprint of logistic flows

HVO is a certified second-generation synthetic biofuel, recognized as sustainable. Produced solely from waste vegetable oil, HVO can power diesel cars without any technical modification. It will enable an estimated 83 % decrease in carbon emissions and a 30 % decrease in fine and ultra-fine particles emissions compared to standard fuel.

The use of this 100 % renewable biodiesel for regional road flows builds on the approach taken jointly by CEVA and Toyota Motor Europe to address the most important environmental challenges. In 2022, CEVA had already set up a road-rail service with reusable containers to transport automotive parts from Spain to the North of France on a daily basis.

“We have been working with Toyota Motor Europe for more 20 years now, supplying parts to its plants in France, Spain, the UK and other European countries. Such strong relationships with our clients enable us to create new logistic solutions with high environmental added value in order to meet the energy transition challenges”, said Luc Nadal, Managing Director, Europe, at CEVA Logistics.

Decarbonizing the transport and logistics industry

The use of HVO is part of CEVA’s global commitment to reduce emissions from its Ground operations. In addition to the ambitious partnership developed with Engie and SANEF to decarbonize the road freight sector (ECTN Alliance), CEVA recently announced the acquisition of 1,540 electric vehicles which will be deployed on all dedicated logistic operations by the end of 2025. It also announced, earlier this year, that the company was expecting to power all its warehouses with 100% low-carbon electricity in the same timeframe. These commitments, among other initiatives such as scaling up the use of biofuels, testing hydrogen fuel cell and transitioning eligible full-truckload shipments to rail solutions, enable CEVA to be at the forefront of it’s the logistics industry’s energy transition and to meet its customers’ growing demand for sustainable solutions.

As a subsidiary of CMA CGM Group, CEVA Logistics is strongly committed to protecting the environment and reducing the impact of its operations. The Group invests in research and development to drive innovation in low-carbon technologies and energy sources, in order to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

SOURCE: CEVA Logistics