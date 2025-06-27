CEVA Logistics offering low carbon UK road network thanks to HVO100 biofuel availability investment

This investment allows CEVA to target 450 vehicles using HVO in the UK by the end of 2025

CEVA Logistics, a world leader in third-party logistics, is making HVO100 biofuel available across its entire network in the United Kingdom (UK). The large-scale transition from diesel to HVO100 biofuel to decarbonise road transport in Europe comes via a significant investment at 18 sites across the UK.

The strategic placement of biofuel infrastructure at 18 key locations establishes a nationwide sustainable logistics network covering the breadth of CEVA’s UK operations. The network of biofuel tanks ensures consistent access to low carbon, alternative fuels, which are part of the company’s suite of CEVA FORPLANET logistics solutions that enable customers to reduce the environmental impact of their supply chains.

CEVA Logistics is one of the UK’s leading low carbon logistics providers with approximately 200 HVO vehicles currently in operation. With the new infrastructure investment, the number is expected to reach 450 by the end of 2025. Since 2021, CEVA has used more than 11 million litres of HVO in the UK—cutting CO2e emissions by more than 25,000 tons. Made from recycled cooking oils, CEVA’s HVO100 fuel is ISCC [1] certified, does not contain of palm oil and delivers approximately a 90 percent reduction in CO2e emissions from Well to Wheel. So far in 2025, CEVA has reduced CO2e emissions by 2,742 tons in the UK thanks to the use of more than one million litres of HVO.

More broadly across Europe, CEVA currently operates more than 550 trucks powered by HVO100 and B100 biofuels, saving nearly 14,000 tons of CO2e each year (the equivalent to the annual carbon emissions from about 3,000 passenger vehicles driven for one year).

Paul Farr, managing director of Ground & Rail for Northwest Europe, CEVA Logistics, said: “As we embrace the shift towards more sustainable logistics, we are not just adapting to the future, we are shaping it. By investing now in solutions like HVO fuel, we are leading the way for a sustainable, more responsible industry. This tangible step today demonstrates our commitment to our customers, our communities and our planet.”

[1] International Sustainability and Carbon Certification

SOURCE: CEVA Logistics