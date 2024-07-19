CEVA Logistics: Intermodal transportation for more sustainable logistics

CEVA Logistics leverages intermodal trailers to reduce harmful carbon emissions during transport

The logistics industry has a major impact on the environment, and as a company with a strong CSR commitment, CEVA is investing in innovative solutions aimed at optimizing its operational performance and reducing its environmental footprint. As part of the CMA CGM Group, CEVA Logistics is committed to a net zero carbon target of 2050.

As part of this decarbonization journey, CEVA is offering more intermodal solutions, with rail representing one of the most sustainable modes of long haul transport. To support this initiative, CEVA is adding 41 new “P400 mega huckepack” trailers—intermodal trailers that are suitable for long haul transport on both rail and road. Our ambition is to leverage the new trailers across the Poland-Czech Republic-France corridor—using a combination of land and rail to move goods and reduce emissions. By switching from road to rail, CEVA estimates its customers can reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 60 percent.

To make the transition from rail to road (or vice versa) during transport, a reach stacker or gantry crane moves the trailer between the train wagon and the ground—where a truck is then able to connect and continue the transport. P400 mega trailers are utilized for the majority of intermodal, ground-rail solutions within Europe, except Spain and Portugal due to current height limitations.

The new trailers will operate along CEVA’s Poland-Czech Republic-France corridor, mainly for automotive customers. The P400 trailers not only enable a smooth switch from road to rail, but also feature a side-loading capability, making them well adapted to the automotive market’s needs.

To further support its customers’ decarbonization efforts, CEVA recently developed its “Low Carbon European Rail solution” and calculates the transport’s CO2e footprint. The solution optimizes end-to-end transport routing with a focus on pre- and post-carriage. The offer allows customers to switch transport from road to electric-powered rail, while also offsetting remaining emissions.

Amid a constantly changing world, CEVA is actively responding with new solutions that prioritize sustainability. The company’s decarbonization efforts center around innovation, collaboration and closely monitoring the operational impact of its customers. As a result, the deployment of the new P400 mega huckepack trailers is a concrete step in CEVA’s plan to reduce emissions. By leveraging the efficiency and sustainability benefits of rail, particularly as part of long-haul transport corridors, like Poland-Czech Republic-France, CEVA is offering its customers a better way to connect people and the products they buy.

SOURCE: CEVA Logistics