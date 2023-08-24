CEVA Logistics deploys electric vehicles in Greater China

New electric vehicles support CEVA’s commitment to reaching net zero by 2050

CEVA Logistics recently deployed five Sinotruk HOWO electric trucks in Suzhou, Wuxi, Zhengzhou and Chengdu to assist with local pickup and delivery services in China. The electric trucks are expected to travel more than 25,000 kilometers per month, amounting to an annual reduction of carbon emissions by 75 tons (tank-to-wheel).

The addition of electric trucks in China supports CEVA’s commitment to reaching net zero by 2050. CEVA plans to increase its global fleet of electric vehicles to 1,450 by the end of 2025, a move estimated to reduce annual carbon emissions by 67,000 tons of CO2. The major sustainability commitment includes 1,000 delivery vans, 300 straight trucks and 150 tractor units deployed across CEVA’s dedicated fleet operations, LTL and last mile pick and delivery operations.

The electric vehicles meet the local pickup and delivery needs of a wide range of customers including industries such as luxury and high-end food products. CEVA strives to provide customers with innovative supply chain services and is committed to driving the industry to be more proactive when it comes to sustainable logistics.

“CEVA continues actively working toward more sustainable logistics and supply chain solutions,” said Joanna Zhu, Managing Director of CEVA Logistics in Greater China. “CEVA is committed to reducing carbon emissions and plans to invest more resources in electric vehicle transport solutions. We will continue to expand our EV fleet to cover more regions in the future.”

SOURCE: CEVA Logistics