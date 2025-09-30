CEVA Logistics, Avolta launch electric truck operation at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport

The electrification of Avolta’s airport operation is estimated to reduce CO₂ emissions by nearly 70 tons annually

CEVA Logistics, a global leader in third-party logistics, and Avolta, leading global travel retail and food and beverage player, launched a sustainable transport service at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport in Spain. Two electric trucks operated by CEVA Logistics will circulate within the airport’s restricted area to transport goods for Avolta’s duty-free stores.

Equipped with fast-charging technology that enables a full recharge in under two hours, these large electric vehicles represent a major step forward in reducing the environmental footprint of ground logistics. CEVA Logistics and Avolta estimate that the introduction of these electric delivery vehicles for will reduce CO₂ emissions at the airport by nearly 70 tons annually.

Beyond their environmental benefits, the trucks stand out for their innovative technical design. The truck bodies are specifically engineered to meet airport operational and safety requirements. Measuring under three meters in height, they are fully compatible with airport infrastructure, while their interiors have been optimized for maximum delivery efficiency.

The agreement between CEVA Logistics and Avolta covers a six-year service period at the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport. This model could be scaled to other regional or international airports, with São Paulo, Brazil’s most populous city, among the first location under consideration by both companies.

Miguel Ángel Oliver, Ground & Rail Manager, Barcelona, CEVA Logistics, said: “As a leader in logistics, we take our responsibility seriously to lead the industry toward decarbonized transport. We understand that emissions reduction is a priority for CEVA and our customers, which is why we continue to innovate and integrate electric transport solutions into highly regulated logistics environments like airports.”

Pablo García Cupé, Transport and Trade Compliance Manager at Avolta said: “The electric trucks deployed for shipments between the distribution center and our Barcelona Airport stores are increasingly recognized as a key technology in the global effort to achieve sustainability goals. They contribute to a more sustainable future by drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality, and decreasing dependence on fossil fuels. The support of partners like CEVA Logistics help advance sustainability initiatives, which could potentially be applied to other locations where Avolta operates”.

