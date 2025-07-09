CEVA Logistics and Avolta launch sustainable road transport model capable of reducing up to 520 tons of CO₂ annually

Pilot project leverages three Duo Trailers fueled by renewable hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) along major Barcelona-Madrid transport route

CEVA Logistics, a global leader in third-party logistics, and Avolta, leading global travel retail and F&B player, launched a new sustainable transport model pilot that leverages three Duo Trailer vehicles fueled by renewable hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). Already in use across Spain’s highest transport corridor that connects Barcelona and Madrid, the solution is expected to reduce up to 520 tons of CO₂ and 180 kilograms of nitrogen oxide emissions annually—the equivalent to removing 440 trucks from the road.

The Duo Trailers are freight transport vehicles composed of a tractor unit pulling two semi-trailers. This configuration allows for a load capacity of up to 70 tons per trip, significantly reducing emissions compared to using multiple vehicles. In addition, the use of HVO—a renewable fuel produced from vegetable oil or recycled fats and treated with hydrogen instead of methanol—further contributes to reducing overall emissions. This fuel can be used in existing engines without modification and significantly reduces CO₂ as well as other harmful emissions such as nitrogen oxide. The operation has been active since April 2025, with the Duo Trailers running three days a week, while standard vehicles operate on the remaining days—all powered by HVO.

“This project allows us to measure the real impact of sustainable solutions applied on a large scale. It demonstrates that it is possible to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of road transport and points the way towards a more efficient, responsible and innovative model for the entire sector,” says Jaume Capdevila, Head of Ground & Rail at CEVA Logistics.

Pablo García Cupé, Transport and Trade Compliance Manager at Avolta, added: “At Avolta, we’re acting now to build a more sustainable future; we do everything we can to select options that respect the communities we operate in, the environment and the generations to come. Every line and every shipment count, which is why we are pleased to partner with CEVA on this innovative pilot.”

This pilot phase aims to evaluate the project’s potential to expand nationwide. According to data from the Spanish Directorate-General for Traffic, the 80 current authorizations for Duo Trailers in Spain could avoid up to 35,200 conventional truck journeys per year. This would translate into approximately 21 million kilometers saved on the road, with an estimated reduction of more than 19,000 tons of CO₂ and 6,646 kilograms of nitrogen oxide emissions.

Duo Trailers consist of two 13.60-meter semi-trailers connected via dolly axle, allowing for safe and articulated linkage between trailers. This configuration can reach a total length of up to 32 meters. Its operation requires prior validation of access points and roadways to ensure safety. Service conditions are governed by current regulations and include permanent access to loading docks, scheduled stops and an annual price review starting in 2026, which will be adjusted based on inflation, tolls, taxes and other logistics-related costs.

This collaborative project marks a meaningful step toward more efficient and sustainable road freight transport without compromising operational capacity or service reliability.

SOURCE: CEVA Logistics