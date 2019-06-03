CEVA appoints Senior Vice President Automotive and Industrial Inbound Logistics

CEVA Logistics has appointed Criss Edwards as Senior Vice President Automotive and Industrial Inbound Logistics, effective 3 June 2019. He will be based at the new CEVA Logistics operations center in Marseilles, France and will report directly to Brett Bissell, CEVA’s Chief Operating Officer Contract Logistics.

Bringing more than 27 years of experience from the logistics industry to his new role, Criss Edwards will be responsible for driving operational excellence, process improvements and management of all Automotive and Industrial Inbound Logistics sector operations.

Criss Edwards joins CEVA from XPO Logistics where he was most recently Senior Vice President of Operations with responsibility for Consumer Package Goods, Asia Pacific, and Latin American operations, growth, and customer satisfaction. He has an extensive background in inbound logistics and has held several global senior leadership roles in the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) industry and the manufacturing sector where he has developed deep expertise in supply chain operations, international business, manufacturing operations, quality, and business development & strategy.

“We are delighted to welcome someone of Criss’ caliber to our contract logistics global leadership team at the start of this exciting new journey for CEVA and CMA CGM,” says Brett Bissell, CEVA’s Chief Operating Officer Contract Logistics.

SOURCE: CEVA Logistics