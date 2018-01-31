CEVA appoints new Managing Director for UK, Ireland and Nordics

CEVA Logistics, one of the world’s largest supply chain management companies, has appointed Eddie Aston to the position of Managing Director, UK, Ireland and Nordics (UKIN).

Aston joins CEVA from Northgate the commercial van hire and leasing organization where he was UK Managing Director. In his new role he brings extensive, international executive level experience in supply chain management, logistics and business-to-business service companies where he earned a reputation for delivering durable top and bottom line improvements across a number of vertical markets.

“Driving growth further is my key priority, and having been away from logistics for a few years I have watched the progress that CEVA has already made and it was top of the list of places I wanted to work. We now need to build on this tremendous success and press on with next phase of the UKIN cluster’s growth.”

“The customers clearly recognize our professional end-to-end supply chain solutions and we need to continue delivering for them at the highest level. At the same time I want to engage and challenge my team to be the best that we can be, ensuring we can deliver our passion for excellence to our customers and making us the employer of choice in this industry,” says Aston.

Aston will be based from the UKIN cluster’s head office at Ashby-de-la-Zouch in the Midlands and he succeeds Michael O’Donoghue who has been promoted to head of CEVA’s North America cluster.

Says, Xavier Urbain: “We warmly welcome such an experienced professional as Eddie to our management team. His commercial business acumen and proven track record make him the ideal individual to lead the UKIN into the next phase of their growth plans. I also want to thank Michael for the excellent results he has delivered in UKIN”.

